Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Reiner Dead

Actor, screenwriter, and director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68 have both died. Their bodies were found earlier this evening at their Brentwood home and Los Angeles police are treating the deaths as homicides.

Rob Reiner, director of “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” was found dead Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele Singer. He was 78.



Rob Reiner, who segued from starring in “All in the Family” to directing movies including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…” was found dead Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78. The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to TMZ. The couple was reported to have been stabbed to death.

Earlier, it was rumored Reiner’s son was responsible. But nothing has been confirmed by Los Angeles authorities yet.

CNN is reporting a relative found the Reiners at home.

Reiner was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1947 to parents Carl and Estelle. Carl Reiner was an actor, director, screenwriter and comedian with a prolific career that would end up spanning more than seven decades.

His son would follow in his footsteps, attending the UCLA film school. In the 1960s, the younger Reiner worked as an apprentice at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania. He had an uncredited role in an episode of Wagon Train in 1962.

In the 1970s, Reiner played Michael Stivic, Archie Bunker's liberal son-in-law on the Norman Lear comedy All In The Family. That show was the most-watched television program in the United States from 1971 to 1976. His character's nickname, "Meathead," would follow Reiner for the rest of his life. For that role, Reiner would be nominated for five Emmys and win two. He also earned five Golden Globe nominations.

Reiner's directorial debut was the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, about the misadventures of a quirky rock band. The following year he directed The Sure Thing. In 1986, he directed the coming-of-age classic Stand By Me and the beloved fantasy The Princess Bride followed in 1987. He also directed the hits When Harry Met Sally (1989), Misery (1990), and A Few Good Men (1992), which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. That film also earned Reiner a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

Praying for Rob Reiner and his family. Amazing talent — from ‘84 to ‘92 he directed seven classic films. It might be the best run any director has ever had. pic.twitter.com/QUaaFq2rxB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 15, 2025

He also continued acting in a number of supporting roles in movies and on television, including Sleepless in Seattle, Throw Momma From the Train, Bullets Over Broadway, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Reiner married actress/director Penny Marshall in 1971 and adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracy. The couple divorced in 1981.

While directing When Harry Met Sally, Reiner met Michele Singer, a photographer. They married in May 1989 and would have three children together: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Singer was the photographer who captured the image of Donald Trump on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal." Singer was found deceased with Reiner in their Brentwood home.

Fun Fact:



Rob Reiner's wife Michelle took the photo for the cover of this book. pic.twitter.com/BnD8Wifn2F — BigApplePhoenix (@BigApplePhoenix) December 15, 2025

rob reiner directed my favorite movie of all time. a true work of art. i will forever treasure when harry met sally. rest in peace to a true legend. the film world will miss you forever. pic.twitter.com/Y3zru3hXkt — ִֶָ (@skarsferatu) December 15, 2025

Reiner was an outspoken Democrat who routinely criticized President Trump and Republicans. After President Trump's reelection, Reiner announced he was seeking professional help to cope with it.

People Magazine is reporting that the Reiners were killed by their son, Nick.

No law enforcement sources have confirmed this as of the time of this writing.

Reiner is survived by his other children Jake, Romy, and Tracy.