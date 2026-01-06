So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home...
Here's the Question That Tripped Up Tim Kaine's Response to Trump's Venezuela Raid
Chuck Schumer's Response to Our Military Action in Venezuela Was Quite Hilarious
This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up...
Tim Allen Shared His Unexpected Meeting With Donald Trump With Bill Maher
VIP
Citizen Journalism Just Took Out a Communist Dictator
You Can’t Hate the Media Enough
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel, Drama Queen
Despite the Statements, That Minnesota Hilton Is Still Banning DHS and ICE Agents
Leftists Love ‘Welcoming Refugees’ — As Long As Someone Else Has to Do...
Donald Rorschach
Maduro’s Arrest Sends a Long-Overdue Message of Hope and Justice to Families
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons
A Blueprint for Mississippi in 2026
Tipsheet

Trump Reacts Just as You Would Expect After Tim Walz Announces He Is Quitting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 06, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

President Donald Trump blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he announced he would not seek reelection amid the Somali fraud scandal.

Last month, it was revealed that fraudsters stole almost $9 billion in taxpayer funds by defrauding federal welfare programs under Walz’s watch.

Advertisement

“Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president stated that he feels “certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of ‘SLIMEBALLS.’”

Fraud has been rampant in Minnesota over recent years. Several fake nonprofit organizations defrauded various government welfare programs — particularly those meant to benefit children. The organizations claimed they were providing meals, daycare, and other services to those in need.

In reality, they were pocketing the cash, using it for personal luxury expenses. Some were caught funneling taxpayer funds to Al-Shabaab, a deadly radical Islamic terrorist group in Somalia.

As a result, the Trump administration cut off federal funding to Minnesota’s child care programs in late December. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) demanded that Minnesota conduct audits and provide additional proof that taxpayer funds are actually being used for their intended purposes.

Recommended

This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up in His Face. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Gov. Walz announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection for a third term. He claimed he wished to make sure he was doing his job as governor instead of occupying himself with a political campaign.

He also explained that he has some prime oceanfront property in Minnesota to sell you on the cheap. Okay, he may not have said that, but he might as well have.

Even Stevie Wonder can see the real reason Walz is calling it quits: He knows the fraud scandal might doom his chances of winning a third term. The issue has garnered national attention. It is a clear example showing how inept his administration is and voters have taken notice.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up in His Face. Matt Vespa
So, About That Person Who Vandalized JD Vance's Ohio Home... Matt Vespa
Here's the Question That Tripped Up Tim Kaine's Response to Trump's Venezuela Raid Matt Vespa
Tim Allen Shared His Unexpected Meeting With Donald Trump With Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Response to Our Military Action in Venezuela Was Quite Hilarious Matt Vespa
You Can’t Hate the Media Enough Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Clown Tried to Doxx the Commander of Delta Force. It Blew Up in His Face. Matt Vespa
Advertisement