Trump Reacts Just as You Would Expect After Tim Walz Announces He Is Quitting

President Donald Trump blasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he announced he would not seek reelection amid the Somali fraud scandal.

Last month, it was revealed that fraudsters stole almost $9 billion in taxpayer funds by defrauding federal welfare programs under Walz’s watch.

“Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president stated that he feels “certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of ‘SLIMEBALLS.’”

Fraud has been rampant in Minnesota over recent years. Several fake nonprofit organizations defrauded various government welfare programs — particularly those meant to benefit children. The organizations claimed they were providing meals, daycare, and other services to those in need.

In reality, they were pocketing the cash, using it for personal luxury expenses. Some were caught funneling taxpayer funds to Al-Shabaab, a deadly radical Islamic terrorist group in Somalia.

Unreal…



3 Somali Daycares in 1 photo.



Tayo Daycare, Nuna Childcare Center and Gedi Adult Daycare.



Licensed for 90 kids, 71 kids and 65 adults.



Tayo: $5.16 million in 2 years.

Nuna: $2.58 million in 2 years.



Boarded up but listed as active.



The fraud is staggering. pic.twitter.com/CAwbZMJC4Q — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 3, 2026

As a result, the Trump administration cut off federal funding to Minnesota’s child care programs in late December. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) demanded that Minnesota conduct audits and provide additional proof that taxpayer funds are actually being used for their intended purposes.

Gov. Walz announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection for a third term. He claimed he wished to make sure he was doing his job as governor instead of occupying himself with a political campaign.

I redirect your attention away from Venezuela and back to Minnesota, aiming at a judge who mysteriously reversed a jury’s guilty verdict of a Somali in a fraud case of $7.2m. Reminder: if we wanna capture villains like Maduro, we have many in America. pic.twitter.com/F6bj5HwroB — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) January 4, 2026

Even Stevie Wonder can see the real reason Walz is calling it quits: He knows the fraud scandal might doom his chances of winning a third term. The issue has garnered national attention. It is a clear example showing how inept his administration is and voters have taken notice.

