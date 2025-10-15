Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter is still having a rough go of it as videos surface showing just how insufferable she is.

After a string of videos showing her unseemly behavior went viral, Porter has now issued a mea culpa of sorts.

During an appearance on “Inside California Politics,” she indicated that she regretted her outbursts against her staff and others.

“When I look at those videos, I want people to know that I understand that I coould have handled things better,” she said. “I think I’m known as someone who’s able to handle touogh questions, who’s willing to answer questions, and I want people to know that I really value the incredible work that my staff can do.”

Porter further stated that “people who know me know I can be tough, but I need to do a better job of expressing appreciation for the amazing work that my team does.”

Several news outlets have covered Porter’s outrbursts in which she berates her staff.

During a CBS interview, Porter snapped at reporter Julie Watts when she asked how she would appeal to Trump voters. The candidate scoffed at the question, saying she didn’t “need them to win.” She abruptly ended the interview, saying “I don’t want to keep doing this,” before walkling off camera.

In a 2021 video, Porter was seen lashing out at a staffer during a Zoom meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “Get out of my f*****g shot, she yelled.

The viral clips prompted several Democrats to call for her to drop out of the race.

Democratic operative Dan Turrentine said people are perceiving Porter as condescending and dismissive, especially in her remarks about Trump voters. He said the videos reveal what insiders already know about her and that it is why “so many people dislike her.”

“I have spent a lot of time around that office ... She is condescending and patronizing. She absolutely believes that she is right, you are wrong, she's smarter than you. It comes across,” he said. “She doesn't respect Trump voters — and she didn't respect those type of questions. You just can't talk to people like that. And that is Katie Porter's problem. It's why so many people dislike her — and disliked her in Congress.”

He indicated that her campaign could suffer if more videos surface.

During a recent interview with CBS Los Angeles, Porter was asked if there were more videos of her behaving in this way. She couldn’t say no — likely because there are plenty of instances in which she has mistreated people.

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter (D) REFUSES to say that there are not more videos of her berating and humiliating staffers that are going to come out pic.twitter.com/1eRIllo4EL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2025

Still, Democrats are backing her, which shows they still have not learned any lessons from 2024. Some have portrayed her behavior as a display of toughness instead of petulant tantrums.

The latest RealClearPolling average, including data taken between July and September, shows Porter leading the Democratic primary with 18 percent support. However, this could easily change now that Porter’s antics have been exposed.