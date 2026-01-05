Gavin Newsom's MediCal Stopped Covering Weight-Loss Drugs, and People Are Angry

"Healthcare is a right."

How many times have various Democrats said that? Far too many to count, and that includes California Governor Gavin Newsom. ""As it relates to undocumented healthcare, yeah, I'm proud of that, because I believe in universal healthcare," Newsom said on a podcast. "You know, others may say it, but I did it. First state in the country, regardless of preexisting conditions, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status. I promised that, I promoted it, and I ran three times on it. I did it when I was mayor. People know who I am."

But now Newsom's made a lot of people angry because MediCal, his state's Medicaid program, has announced it will no longer cover GLP-1 medications for weight loss.

One of the claimed advantages of government healthcare is supposedly that you get the care you need without interference from "greedy insurers".



Well, MediCal announced it won't cover GLP-1s for weight loss anymore and people are fuming online about it. California is broke, so… pic.twitter.com/qO4SicJZ8r — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 5, 2026

"Well, MediCal announced it won't cover GLP-1s for weight loss anymore and people are fuming online about it. California is broke, so I'm not surprised. But it is funny watching the flagship state of progressive values refuse to cover the most popular new drug out there. And one which, frankly, is a good investment. The monthly cost is high, but as it makes people lose weight it reduces the chances of diabetes and heart disease in the future, saving money in the long run," Moros wrote. "Thankfully, these drugs are getting cheaper even paying out of pocket. The one I use (zepbound) was originally over $1000 a month, then $500, now $450. A daily pill version of Ozempic is out soon and will be under $200/mo."

Moros also included a screenshot from the r/KaiserPermanente subreddit.

"Just got a letter from MediCal stating that my Ozempic prescription through Kiser [sic] would not [sic] longer be cover [sic]. Sucks only had prescription for four months and was able to loose [sic] a lot of weight with it. Nothing worked till I tried Ozempic and it's so expensive to go out of pocket," one user wrote.

"Y'all know this is a State decision, not a Kaiser decision...You're venting to the wrong venue. It costs the state of California nearly $200 million annually to cover GLP for obesity and that number is expected to rise to over $800 million over the next two to three years," wrote another user. "California is just one of many states that have made the decision to no longer cover GLP medications for weight loss. If you want to complain, write a letter to your state legislature."

A mod closed comments on the post, which is on-brand for Reddit.

MediCal would have money for this if Newsom wasn't giving free healthcare to illegal immigrants. But we digress.

Moros pointed out that South Africa did something similar with HIV medications.

"South Africa long denied HIV was deadly because if it admitted that, it would have to pay for antiretroviral drugs which were crazy expensive at the time. It couldn't afford it," Moros wrote.

He continued, making the same point as this writer just did.

"Currently resisting the urge to go comment. 'Well, California decided to cover healthcare for low-income illegal immigrants, and most of you voted for Newsom, who led that effort. So you must sacrifice to help pay for that care! It's the right thing to do.'"

We mean, think of all the money they're saving on produce and all that.





Over half a million Californians could lose access to the hugely popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs starting Jan. 1, 2026, after the state government decided to deny some Medi-Cal coverage for the prescription drugs in an effort to save money. GLP-1 drugs have become a blockbuster hit for people aiming to lose weight following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the name-brand drug Wegovy in 2021. California’s Medi-Cal program, the state’s Medicaid program that covers low-income people and those with disabilities, was paying for over 660,000 people to take various GLP-1 drugs in 2023, CalMatters reported.

That's a lot of mad voters.

Moros says the move will save MediCal $800 million through 2029, but notes obesity-related conditions will likely cancel out those savings.

He also notes the state spent $12 billion on illegal immigrant healthcare last year.

This cut will save about $800 million through 2029. (Though those "savings" may be more than cancelled out by the treatments for obesity-related conditions).



Remember: healthcare is not a right, and the government proves it time and again.

It gets to decide what medical care you do, and do not, get. And in California and elsewhere, Americans get the shaft to pay for illegals.