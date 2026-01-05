Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton

Margaret Brennan is one of the most controversial and adversarial "journalists" working in media today. Earlier, we told you how she pushed Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the Venezuela raids, asking why we didn't arrest more of Maduro's comrades. Rubio shut her down in his usual brilliant fashion, of course. Earlier this year, Brennan was the journalist who blamed the Holocaust on free speech, showing both her disdain for the First Amendment that protects her job and her historical ignorance of what led to the rise of the Nazis in Germany (hint: the Weimar Republic's strict speech codes were a contributing factor).

Advertisement

There was a time when journalists at least pretended to be professional and objective, attempting to hide their personal biases and political leanings. Brennan does not do that, and if you watch her body language in this interview with Senator Tom Cotton, it speaks volumes about how she feels about the Republican.

Watch it with the sound off first and pay attention to her facial expressions and body language.

Watch Margaret Brennan's body language and facial expressions toward Tom Cotton



She is one of the most hostile and condescending interviewers toward Republicans pic.twitter.com/Xkxtkuf3KH — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) January 4, 2026

Then listen to it and pay attention to the tone of her voice.

"So when the President says we will run Venezuela, you are confident that there are actual American assets to do that? Is that how I should interpret that?" Brennan asks Cotton.

"I am confident that we have very good insight into Venezuela and other adversaries, foreign nations, and terrorist groups around the world," Cotton replied.

"Why was China there?" Brennan asks.

The video then cuts to another part of the interview. This is where her tone, facial expressions, and gestures really get interesting.

"[Acting Venezuelan President] Delcy Rodriguez spoke yesterday with Russia's top diplomat," Brennan said. "They are in contact with Russia. The defense minister has deep, deep ties to Russia."

There's another cut to Brennan again, and the hostility is palpable.

"You okay with this open-ended commitment to keep forces as they are?" she asks.

Then there's another cut.

"But there is significant military build up all around South America right now. You're comfortable with that?" Brennan asks.

"Is she okay?" asked Steve Guest.

Is she ok? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 5, 2026

She is not.

Social media users screencapped some of her more notable expressions.

That's exactly who she reminded us of.

Yes, they are.

Just incredible.

Some are hoping CBS head Bari Weiss will have a little discussion with Brennan over her behavior.

Hey @bariweiss — have a chat with Margaret Brennan because her body language is deeply disrespectful and not befitting of a journalist. This is embarrassing behavior @margbrennan and nobody should trust your reporting. You’re obviously a DNC hack. https://t.co/cZoyuDPWQl — C H A O S (@soduckingbased) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

"Hey @bariweiss — have a chat with Margaret Brennan because her body language is deeply disrespectful and not befitting of a journalist. This is embarrassing behavior @margbrennan and nobody should trust your reporting. You’re obviously a DNC hack," wrote one user.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.