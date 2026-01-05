You'll Own Nothing: New York Socialists Are Coming for Your Home

The Democratic Socialists running New York City now believe all your things belong to them, including your house. Just the other day, New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino warned that Zohran Mamdani's line in his inaugural address about landlords being "good stewards," lest the city seize their property, was a signal for socialist activists to start filing complaints on behalf of the city's renters so the seizures can begin.

Advertisement

She's not wrong.

Mamdani's housing and tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, says private property is a tool of "white supremacy" and she's going to push for the confiscation of private property.

Zohran Mamdani’s new NYC tenant advocate called to ‘seize private property,’ blasted home ownership as ‘white supremacy’ https://t.co/9P6QedFLAD pic.twitter.com/xtgqqKwYw8 — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2026

Here's more from The New York Post:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate called to “seize private property” and blasted homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy” in a series of pro-Communist social media posts. Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s new director of the city Office to Protect Tenants, made the statements and urged her followers to elect more Communists in several lecturing posts on her now-deleted X account that were unearthed by internet sleuths. “Seize private property!” she said on June 13, 2018. She later doubled down on that in a mini-manifesto in August 2019. “Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy,” she said then. Weaver also pushed to “Elect more communists” in December 2017 — when a Harlem street corner was being renamed in honor of former Manhattan Rep. Vito Marcantonio, who was a Communist. She also unloaded on law enforcement in a May 2020 rant that came during the furor over the death of George Floyd.

You'll be unsurprised to learn Weaver is especially eager to strip white people of their property.

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Tenant Director, Cea Weaver:



"We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted." pic.twitter.com/RZSdCs8oEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2026

"I think the reality is that, for centuries, we've really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good, and transitioning to treating it as a collective good and towards a model of shared equity will require that we think about it differently," Weaver said in an undated video. "And it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families who are homeowners as well are going to have a different relationship to property than the one we currently have."

That must be the "warmth of collectivism" Mamdani was referring to in his inaugural address.

There is no other way to describe this than evil.

"This is evil, and it has led to evil — and mass murder and starvation into the tens of millions —which is why she obfuscates it in all these euphemisms," wrote Amy Alkon on X.

This is evil, and it has led to evil—and mass murder and starvation into the tens of millions—which is why she obfuscates it in all these euphemisms. https://t.co/nWyE0AOJeD — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) January 5, 2026

It absolutely is evil and must be stopped.

Advertisement

"When she says families will have a a different relationship with their property she means the government will commandeer their homes for the collective," wrote Politibunny.

When she says families will have a a different relationship with their property she means the government will commandeer their homes for the collective.



This is Mamdani’s Tenant Director. pic.twitter.com/swoCNVrltB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 5, 2026

Yes. That's exactly what will happen. It'll start with multi-family homes, and then it'll move to single-family homes until your race and political status determine whether or not you get to keep the property you bought and paid for. And while it's easy to dismiss this as something New York voters will have to deal with, the socialists have made it clear that Mamdani is the trial balloon. They're running candidates in local and Senate races across the country.

It will come to your state and neighborhood soon.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.