Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior

Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter may be the frontrunner, but she’s engulfed in a public relations nightmare over character issues. She was reportedly a terror at the office, berating staffers and oozing condescension. That’s not only from conservatives, but even Democrats didn’t like her. Her numerous tantrums on camera are how she supposedly acts in real life, and that’s not good. It’s also not good that she’s been accused of pouring boiling potatoes on her ex-husband.

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter loses it during an interview, complains that she is being asked questions.



Reporter: “What do you say to the 40% of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?”



Porter: "How would I need them in order… pic.twitter.com/3pdxMSacYQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2025

Exclusive from @melmason on Katie Porter, who berates a staffer and tells her to “get out of my fucking shot!” while recording a video with the Biden administration.



The video + story — scooped by @politico👇🏼https://t.co/WENFsRlkwC pic.twitter.com/47dQ3n6nWJ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 8, 2025

It started with a contentious interview with CBS Los Angeles, then an equally insane video of her berating a staffer who dared to get in her shot. Who’s behind these leaks? Whatever the case, it’s made for some prime entertainment. So, when KTLA decided to interview her, they asked point-blank if more videos of her acting like a crazy person would be leaked. Porter couldn’t say no. She also wasn’t fooling anyone—the reporter cut down her word salad answer by noting she didn’t really answer her question.

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter (D) REFUSES to say that there are not more videos of her berating and humiliating staffers that are going to come out pic.twitter.com/1eRIllo4EL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2025

Porter seemed more reserved this time, unlike her nasty demeanor during her interview with CBS LA. I mean, she can’t rampage like King Kong anymore. Still, it wouldn’t shock me if she threw a stapler against the wall that night.

