Katie Porter Cannot Answer This Question in Latest Interview Regarding Her Insane Behavior

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 15, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter may be the frontrunner, but she’s engulfed in a public relations nightmare over character issues. She was reportedly a terror at the office, berating staffers and oozing condescension. That’s not only from conservatives, but even Democrats didn’t like her. Her numerous tantrums on camera are how she supposedly acts in real life, and that’s not good. It’s also not good that she’s been accused of pouring boiling potatoes on her ex-husband.  

It started with a contentious interview with CBS Los Angeles, then an equally insane video of her berating a staffer who dared to get in her shot. Who’s behind these leaks? Whatever the case, it’s made for some prime entertainment. So, when KTLA decided to interview her, they asked point-blank if more videos of her acting like a crazy person would be leaked. Porter couldn’t say no. She also wasn’t fooling anyone—the reporter cut down her word salad answer by noting she didn’t really answer her question.

Porter seemed more reserved this time, unlike her nasty demeanor during her interview with CBS LA. I mean, she can’t rampage like King Kong anymore. Still, it wouldn’t shock me if she threw a stapler against the wall that night. 

