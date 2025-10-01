Shri Thanedar Admits Democrats Are Responsible for Schumer Shutdown

The Schumer Shutdown is now in effect, and both parties are playing the blame game.

Now that several federal agencies are in limbo, Democrats and Republicans are engaged in the usual war of words that accompanies a government shutdown. But at least one Democrat is saying the quiet part out loud: Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI,) who straight up acknowledged that it is Democrats who are responsible for the current state of events.

In a video posted to social media, Thanedar argued that Democrats should stand their ground to ensure more government-funded healthcare.” We got to make sure Americans have the health care that they need. If that means we got to shut this government down, so be it,” he said.

The Schumer Shutdown began at midnight on October 1 after Congress failed to pass a funding package amid partisan debates over issues such as healthcare, border security, and cuts to federal programs.

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats are at an impasse over the 2025 budget. Last week the president threatened mass firings in the event of a shutdown, which rankled the feathers of numerous Democratic lawmakers.

The shutdowns are affecting national parks, tax refunds, food inspections, and other federal functions.

Healthcare is a major component of the standoff, with Democrats demanding extensions and the reversals of several cuts as preconditions for an agreement. Republicans are pushing back, insisting that these matters should be addressed separately.

Both parties are arguing over an extension to enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have accused Democrats of seeking to provide government-funded healthcare to illegal immigrants.

In fact, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) admitted as much on national television.

Democrats also take issue with cuts to Medicaid that occurred under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” They seek to restore funding levels for low-income Americans.

At this point, there is no indication that the Schumer Shutdown will end anytime soon.

