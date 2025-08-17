Beto O'Rourke Is Not Going to Be Happy About This Judge's Ruling

Failed Senate and presidential candidate Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke just got some more negative news after a judge expanded a temporary restraining order impeding his fundraising efforts for Democratic Texas state lawmakers who fled the state to hold up a vote on a controversial redistricting measure.

Judge Megan Fahey on Saturday issued a modified temporary restraining order (TRO) against O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, after allegations that they used deceptive fundraising practices to fund the lawmakers who fled to New York, Illinois, and other areas of the country.

The court held that the organization raised money from Texans under the guise of political donations. However, the group allegedly used those funds to cover the personal expenses of the erstwhile legislators. The judge argued that this “constitutes false, misleading, or deceptive acts under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act” and claimed that “harm is imminent to the State, and if the Court does not issue this order, the State will be irreparably injured.”

This came after Fahey denied O’Rourke’s request to shift the venue to an El Paso court.

“In Texas, lawless actions have consequences, and Beto’s finding that out the hard way,” said Attorney General Paxton in a Saturday press release. “His fraudulent attempt to pad the pockets of the rogue cowards abandoning Texas has been stopped, and now the court has rightly frozen his ability to continue to send money outside of Texas. The cabal of Democrats who have colluded together to scam Texans and derail our Legislature will face the full force of the law, starting with Robert Francis O’Rourke.”

BREAKING: Beto, his NGO, and ActBlue are finally obeying the restraining order prohibiting them from raising money for the rogue Democrats blocking flood relief and redistricting legislation in the Texas House. Beto will answer to the judge at his August 26th contempt hearing… pic.twitter.com/VPNS8hTAxw — @amuse (@amuse) August 17, 2025

Fahey’s order immediately prohibits O’Rourke, Powered by People, and financial entities such as ActBlue from using political donations for non-political purposes such as “funding out-of-state travel, hotel, or dining accommodations or services to unexcused Texas legislators.”

The order also bars the organization from using these benefits to influence lawmakers. The judge barred Powered by People from using its funds or property outside of Texas while the case is being litigated. There will be a hearing on a potential temporary injunction on September 2, 2025. The restraining order will remain in effect until September 5.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke has raised a considerable sum of cash for the Democratic lawmakers. He announced on Saturday that his group gave them over $1 million, according to The Texas Tribune. This includes more than 55,000 donations provided by people across the country. So these lawmakers are now living high on the hog while trying to hold up a critical vote.

Jokes aside, this fiasco shows just how far these people will go to grift gullible people out of their hard-earned money. It is highly doubtful that any of these lawmakers needed anywhere close to that amount of money to pull off a political stunt — especially since it was doomed to fail from the start. Yet, people were still duped into opening up their wallets as these lawmakers level their lances on the nearest windmill.

