Demand for Paid Protesters Skyrockets By 400 Percent Under Trump

The CEO of Crowds on Demand revealed that requests for paid protesters have skyrocketed by 400 percent after President Donald Trump took office.

Crowds on Demand is a public relations company that provides crowds of people for various purposes, including corporate events and political protests.

During an interview with Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones, CEO Adam Swart discussed the protests against President Trump’s decision to federalize law enforcement in Washington, DC. He told Jones that protesters could be paid “from the low one hundreds into a few hundred,” depending on “the location, the duration, and any challenges—like cold weather or early mornings.”

Swart stressed that his company conducts its operations in a “peaceful and law-abiding” manner.” “We are peaceful protesters, respectful protesters, focused on persuasion.”

The company is not partisan in its approach, having worked with right and left-leaning movements. Jones asked whether participants actually believe in the causes for which they are demonstrating. “When you identify these people, do they genuinely share these beliefs, or are they just out for a paycheck?” he inquired.

“They genuinely share these beliefs,” Swart replied. “And I’ll put it this way: I’m asking your viewers right now—if you got paid a couple hundred dollars, and probably most of your viewers lean conservative—would you guys go to a BLM protest for a couple hundred dollars? I bet most of your viewers are shouting into their TV screens, “No, I would not do that.” Right? So whether it’s conservative—we provide… there’s a lot of misinformation that we only work for the left. We work for the left and the right, but always on the side of common sense and generally on the side of the underdog.”

When Jones asked which side of the aisle uses the company’s services the most, Swart explained that the company tends to “be hired by the oppositional party.”

“So in the sense of right now, we are getting more requests on the federal level from Democrats, as you would imagine,” he continued. “But for example, in liberal states such as California, we are often brought in by conservatives—because we are an outside-the-box strategy.”

Jones asked which organizations or candidates are paying for these protests. “Well, probably most people that you are aware of are in some way compensating demonstrators—either through using our service or through paying their own people,” Swart replied.

“For example, academic groups have fellows whose job it is to protest. A lot of people who are political campaign staffers—on both sides,” the CEO explained. There are 15,000 staffers in the House and Senate on both Republican and Democratic sides. Part of their job is attending these protests and rallies, and press conferences that you guys cover.”

Crowds on Demand revealed in July that it was offered a $20 million contract to recruit protesters for the nationwide anti-Trump protests connected to the “Good Trouble Lives On” movement. “Interests aligned witht he organizers of the July 17 Movement have approached us,” Swart said. “We rejected an offer that probably is worth around $20 million.”

The company also refused to participate int he Los Angeles anti-ICE protests because “it involves illegal activity and we do not engage in any form of illegal actvity — of course, no violence, no vandalism, and no blocking streets without a permit.”

