This Is Why a Top PR Firm Turned Down $20 Million to Boost Anti-Trump Protest

The CEO of a high-profile publicity firm claims he was offered $20 million to recruit people to participate in the planned anti-Trump protests set to take place on Thursday.

During an interview on NewsNation, Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, told the host that the people behind the planned “Good Trouble Lives On” protests scheduled for Thursday tried to enlist his services to bolster the size of the demonstration.

The protest is meant to honor the life of civil rights activist and Congress member John Lewis.

During the interview, Swart confirmed that “interests aligned with the organizers of the July 17th Movement have approached us” and that “we rejected an offer that probably is worth around $20 million.”

The CEO clarified that “the value of the contract would have been worth around that amount nationwide to organize huge demonstrations around the country.”

However, Swart said he declined because he didn’t believe it would be effective. “I'm not trying to call myself virtuous for rejecting it,” he explained. “What I'm saying is I'm saying I'm rejecting it not because I don't want to take the business, but because, frankly, this is going to be ineffective. It's going to make us all look bad.”

Swart would not divulge the identities of the people who approached him. The interviewer noted that Swart also “had some concern about violence based on what he’s seen in the past.”

Crowds on Demand came under fire from supporters of President Donald Trump for allegedly supplying paid protesters for the anti-ICE and “No Kings” protests that cropped up across the nation. Demonstrators protested against the White House’s immigration policies.

However, Swart denied his company’s involvement in a series of media appearances. He told one outlet that the company refused to take part in the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests because “it involves illegal activity and we do not engage in any form of illegal activity — of course, no violence, no vandalism, and no blocking streets without a permit.”

Swart, a former journalist, started Crowds on Demand as a PR firm that provided actors for celebrity events. It would recruit people to pose as fans, paparazzi, or security guards to boost visibility and create buzz for celebrities.

The company later expanded into organizing corporate events, PR stunts, and advocacy campaigns and protests. Swart contends that the company is not nonpartisan.