NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right-Hand Man

President Donald Trump announced major action against Russia in response to antagonistic comments made by Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump explained that he has positioned two nuclear submarines in “the appropriate regions” in case Russia decides to escalate.

Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In another post, the president highlighted the death toll of the war in Ukraine, noting that “almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine.”

Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv, and other Ukrainian locales. This is a War that should have never happened — This is Biden’s War, not “TRUMP’s.” I’m just here to see if I can stop it!

Earlier this week, Trump issued an ultimatum to Russia, shortening the amount of time the Kremlin has to reach a peace deal to avoid US sanctions. The previous deadline was 50 days.

Medvedev responded to Trump’s ultimatum in a post on X in which he noted that “Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran.”

“Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war,” Medvedev continued. “Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 28, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump and Medvedev have crossed swords. Medvedev slammed Trump for ordering airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities and intimated that other countries might supply the regime with nuclear weapons.

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump responded in another post on Truth Social. “The “N word” should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s “THE BOSS.”

Russia has remained defiant in the face of US demands for a peace agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin has avoided engaging in peace talks unless they align with Moscow’s terms, which include limits on Ukraine’s military power and aspirations to joine NATO.

