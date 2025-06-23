Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word'

President Donald Trump has hit back at a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin after he suggested that other countries would be willing to help the Iranian regime go nuclear after Israeli and US airstrikes targeting Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities.

In a thread on X, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev slammed the Trump administration over the recent airstrikes, which targeted three different nuclear facilities. He claimed that Iran would not only continue to work toward developing nuclear weapons, but also “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 22, 2025

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the “N word” (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?”

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump continued. “The “N word” should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s “THE BOSS.”

By the way, if anyone thinks our “hardware” was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!

In his thread, Medvedev wrote, “Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S.” and claimed US airstrikes did little damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, President Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” them.

Fordow wasn’t just another nuclear site. It was Iran’s most protected one.



Built in secret starting in 2006, it took six years to complete and became active in 2012. Buried under 90 meters of rock near Qom, it was made to survive airstrikes and even bunker-busting bombs.



The… pic.twitter.com/o0SyVwrQbt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

It is not clear whether Medvedev was suggesting that the Kremlin would aid in providing nuclear technology to Iran or if he was simply predicting that other countries might.