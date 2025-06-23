BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
VIP
Welcome Back, Patriots: Watch the B-2 Fleet Return From Their Iran Bombing Run
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran...
Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows...
Top Putin Ally Makes Chilling Claim About Iran's Ability to Go Nuclear
This Is Why It's No Longer Fun to Stay at the YMCA
Here's What Mike Pence Thinks of Trump's Airstrikes Against Iran
Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America
Israel Responds to EU Human Rights Review
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way
Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To.
It’s Iran’s Threats to the US and its Interests, Stupid
Americans in This Country Have Been Ordered to Shelter in Place
Windmills and Solar Panels Aren’t Ready for Prime Time
Tipsheet

Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 23, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump has hit back at a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin after he suggested that other countries would be willing to help the Iranian regime go nuclear after Israeli and US airstrikes targeting Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities.

Advertisement

In a thread on X, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev slammed the Trump administration over the recent airstrikes, which targeted three different nuclear facilities. He claimed that Iran would not only continue to work toward developing nuclear weapons, but also “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote: “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the “N word” (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?”

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump continued. “The “N word” should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s “THE BOSS.” 

By the way, if anyone thinks our “hardware” was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

In his thread, Medvedev wrote, “Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S.” and claimed US airstrikes did little damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities. However, President Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” them.

It is not clear whether Medvedev was suggesting that the Kremlin would aid in providing nuclear technology to Iran or if he was simply predicting that other countries might.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way Guy Benson
Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To. Rebecca Downs
This Is Why It's No Longer Fun to Stay at the YMCA Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement