Trump Gives Putin a New Deadline for a Peace Deal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 28, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

Speaking to reporters in Turnberry, Scotland during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday, President Donald Trump updated his deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face new economic pressure. 

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump said. 

“It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said about next steps. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people. They’re great people. I don’t  want to do this to Russia.”

Two weeks ago Trump announced Putin had 50 days to get serious or face consequences for “tapping along” and extending the war. That deadline was rejected by Russian officials.

Meanwhile on the other side of the globe, Trump announced a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia Monday. 

“Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months - I am proud to be the President of PEACE!” 

