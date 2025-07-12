Did You See This? Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left This Note....
Now They Care? Democrats Suddenly Get Loud About Epstein Files After Four Years of Silence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 12, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

After years of largely ignoring the issue, Democrats have become quite curious about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Earlier this week, a Justice Department memo indicated that there is no evidence Epstein had a list of high-profile clients who participated in his trafficking operation. It also suggested that he did not blackmail any of the individuals who used his illicit services.

Now, after having been silent on the matter during the four years former President Joe Biden was in office, Democrats want to know what’s going on — supposedly.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) in a post on X asked, “Why wouldn’t the GOP want to get to the bottom of this?

Swalwell had quoted Rep. Ted Lieu’s (D-CA) post in which he urged Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to “call Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to answer questions under oath in Judiciary Committee about the Epstein files asap.”

“Otherwise you are facilitating the coverup,” Lieu added.

In a particularly gross post, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote, “Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

A group of Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to Bondi accusing the Justice Department of concealing critical evidence related to President Donald Trump’s supposed mishandling of classified documents and his connection to Epstein. 

They demanded the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report pertaining to Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago — especially documents related to Epstein. “Your conduct is particularly worrisome as it appears to be part of a pattern of using the DOJ to cover up evidence of criminal wrongdoing by President Trump,” they wrote. 

The letter also referenced Elon Musk’s now-deleted claim that the reason why Trump won’t release the files is that his name appears in them. They claimed the White House is trying to protect the president by deceptively claiming the list does not exist.

Where were these people when Biden was in office? Why did they not have questions then? The answer is obvious, isn’t it? They would never want to use Epstein and his victims to attack a Democratic president. That dubious honor goes only to Trump.

These people care nothing for transparency, nor do they care about discovering who was in league with Epstein. They are exploiting the matter to score cheap political points because they are no longer in power. Unfortunately for them, this ploy isn’t likely to bear any fruit for Democrats because it is obvious that they are feckless hypocrites.

