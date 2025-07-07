The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Tipsheet

Alleged Memo on Epstein Case From DOJ, FBI Infuriates the Right

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 07, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, File

As Matt reported earlier, the Department of Justice and FBI allegedly concluded there’s no evidence Jeffrey Epstein kept a “client list,” blackmailed powerful individuals, or was murdered, according to a memo obtained by Axios. The latest update has infuriated those on the Right seeking new information about the Epstein case, particularly after a disappointing document drop in February from the DOJ that contained files already available to the public. It should be noted, however, that some are beginning to question the memo's authenticity. 

According to the reported memo, DOJ and FBI say there will be no "further disclosure" of material, as it would not be "appropriate or warranted," noting that much of it contains details about Epstein's victims, which would expose innocent people to "allegations of wrongdoing," Axios reports. "Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography."

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect questions surrounding the memo's authenticity.

