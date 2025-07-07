Alleged Memo on Epstein Case From DOJ, FBI Infuriates the Right

As Matt reported earlier, the Department of Justice and FBI allegedly concluded there’s no evidence Jeffrey Epstein kept a “client list,” blackmailed powerful individuals, or was murdered, according to a memo obtained by Axios. The latest update has infuriated those on the Right seeking new information about the Epstein case, particularly after a disappointing document drop in February from the DOJ that contained files already available to the public. It should be noted, however, that some are beginning to question the memo's authenticity.

This new DOJ memo admits there are countless victims of Epstein on video but no client list or evidence of other rapists they can charge. Oh it claims Epstein wasn’t using videos as blackmail.



So Epstein was trafficking these underage girls to nobody? Is Pam Bondi serious? No… pic.twitter.com/0NDGPWzQ0Y — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list.



Sorry but this is unacceptable.



Was she lying then or is she lying now?



We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/VcBSLsCLtl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Alina Habba on the Epstein list back in February,



“It’s incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs, information, names...that will come out.”



pic.twitter.com/Lh6MkmmbR1 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 7, 2025

NEW: Justice Department releases 10-hour video of the night Jeffrey Epstein died saying it proves he took his own life, say there is "no evidence" he kept a "client list."



"The FBI's independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell… pic.twitter.com/ZBHOKW1ReT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2025

“[The Epstein client list] is sitting right now on my desk to review…”



Attorney General Pam Bondi in February talked about an Epstein client list that apparently never existed.pic.twitter.com/2QFHM9XPsG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 7, 2025

I want answers on Epstein. As many as possible. Not press releases. Answers. — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2025

The DOJ & FBI: “There is ‘no evidence’ Jeffrey Epstein had a ‘client list,’ blackmailed powerful people, or was m*rdered.”



All of us: pic.twitter.com/bWklZvKmoT — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) July 7, 2025

According to the reported memo, DOJ and FBI say there will be no "further disclosure" of material, as it would not be "appropriate or warranted," noting that much of it contains details about Epstein's victims, which would expose innocent people to "allegations of wrongdoing," Axios reports. "Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography."

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect questions surrounding the memo's authenticity.