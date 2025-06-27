New York Socialist Zohran Mamdani Uses Martin Luther King Jr. to Push His Marxist Nonsense

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani railed against capitalism while touting the supposed benefits of socialism days after he won the Democratic primary.

During an appearance on CNN, the host asked if Mamdani likes capitalism. “No, I have many critiques of capitalism,” he replied. “And I think ultimately, the definition for me, of why I call myself a democratic socialist, is the words of Dr. King, decades ago. He said: ‘Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism—there must be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.’

He added: “And that’s what I’m focused on: dignity and taking on income inequality.”

Mamdani further stated that “For too long, politicians have pretended that we’re spectators to that crisis of affordability. We’re actually actors and we have the choice to exacerbate it—like Mayor [Eric] Adams has done—or to respond to it and resolve it, like I’m planning to do.”

Mamdani has established his Marxist bona fides by proposing a series of socialist policies. These include government-owned grocery stores, rent freezes, and higher taxes on wealthy residents. Interestingly enough, New York resident and rapper 50 Cent slammed Mamdani’s tax plan and even offered to pay for a one-way ticket to any country the candidate wants.

The candidate has also received support from members of “The Squad,” a group of Marxist lawmakers. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) expressed her support in a Tuesday post on X.

Dr. King did express interest in socialist ideas. However, he was a critic of both capitalism and socialism. During his 1967 speech “Where Do We Go From Here?” he said, “Capitalism is always in danger of inspiring men to be more concerned about making a living than making a life.”

However, while he did favor some socialist principles, he did not fully embrace the ideology because of its tendency to crack down on individual freedoms and its authoritarian focus. “I am not a socialist in the sense that I advocate government ownership of all means of production,” he said during a 1966 speech.