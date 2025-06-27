VIP
Trump Saves NATO
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran's Supreme Leader
‘Victory Friday’: White House Responds to Victory Over National Injunctions
MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Absolutely Wrecked Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Birthright Citiz...
Just Hours After SCOTUS Ruling, They Filed Another Challenge to Trump's Birthright Citizen...
New York City Mayoral Candidate Wants to Raise Taxes – On White People
The Supreme Court Just Ruled on This State's Pornography Law
In Kennedy v. Braidwood, SCOTUS Upholds ACA’s Preventive-Care Mandate
Is Kathy Hochul Supporting Mamdani for Mayor or Not?
Gavin Newsom Is Suing Fox News. Here's Why.
So Book Bans Are Okay Now? San Francisco Store Won't Sell JK Rowling's...
VIP
Two Leftist Heroes Have Been Ordered Released From Custody
SCOTUS Hands Down Ruling in Landmark Parental Rights Case
Tipsheet

New York Socialist Zohran Mamdani Uses Martin Luther King Jr. to Push His Marxist Nonsense

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 27, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani railed against capitalism while touting the supposed benefits of socialism days after he won the Democratic primary.

Advertisement

During an appearance on CNN, the host asked if Mamdani likes capitalism. “No, I have many critiques of capitalism,” he replied. “And I think ultimately, the definition for me, of why I call myself a democratic socialist, is the words of Dr. King, decades ago. He said: ‘Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism—there must be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.’

He added: “And that’s what I’m focused on: dignity and taking on income inequality.”

Mamdani further stated that “For too long, politicians have pretended that we’re spectators to that crisis of affordability. We’re actually actors and we have the choice to exacerbate it—like Mayor [Eric] Adams has done—or to respond to it and resolve it, like I’m planning to do.”

Mamdani has established his Marxist bona fides by proposing a series of socialist policies. These include government-owned grocery stores, rent freezes, and higher taxes on wealthy residents. Interestingly enough, New York resident and rapper 50 Cent slammed Mamdani’s tax plan and even offered to pay for a one-way ticket to any country the candidate wants.

Recommended

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The candidate has also received support from members of “The Squad,” a group of Marxist lawmakers. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) expressed her support in a Tuesday post on X.

Dr. King did express interest in socialist ideas. However, he was a critic of both capitalism and socialism. During his 1967 speech “Where Do We Go From Here?” he said, “Capitalism is always in danger of inspiring men to be more concerned about making a living than making a life.”

However, while he did favor some socialist principles, he did not fully embrace the ideology because of its tendency to crack down on individual freedoms and its authoritarian focus. “I am not a socialist in the sense that I advocate government ownership of all means of production,” he said during a 1966 speech.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Iran's Supreme Leader Katie Pavlich
New York City Mayoral Candidate Wants to Raise Taxes – On White People Jeff Charles
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Absolutely Wrecked Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Birthright Citizenship Opinion Matt Vespa
BREAKING: SCOTUS Rules on Rogue Judges, Impacting Birthright Citizenship Katie Pavlich
A Former Intel Official Used Seven Words to Describe the Leaked Report on Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MSNBC Is Melting Down Over the Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling Matt Vespa
Advertisement