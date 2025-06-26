50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After Learning About His Tax Plan

Rapper 50 Cent isn’t too enthused about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — especially when it concerns his ridiculous tax plan.

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Mamdani explained how he would impose more taxes on the wealthy if he becomes mayor. “We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars — not in revenue, but in profit,” he said.

He further explained that he wants to tax the top one percent of New Yorkers. “We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more — taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase,” he said.

Mamdani then said, “And I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not gonna be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy.”

He added: “But I want to be very clear — this is about $20,000 a year. It’s a rounding error.”

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent confirmed that he was not a fan of Mamdani’s tax plan and graciously offered to pay for his travel to another country. “Where did he come from 👀 whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!,” he wrote.

50 Cent made waves in 2020 when he endorsed President Donald Trump after seeing former President Joe Biden’s tax plan. After seeing that it would have imposed a 62 percent tax on high earners in states like New York and California, he balked. In a post on social media, he wrote: “WHAT THE FCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨FCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

In another post on social media, he explained, “I don’t want to be 20cent.”

The rapper’s decision was a controversial one — especially since he had criticized Trump in the past. Some accused him of selling out for money. Yet, like many wealthy individuals, 50 Cent doesn’t want the government stealing even more of the wealth he worked so hard to build, a concept that is anathema to people of the socialist persuasion.