Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning
UN Atomic Energy Watchdog Chief Confirms Trump's Air Strikes Wrecked Iran's Nuclear Capabi...
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push
Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her...
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever
This Isn't Iraq… and It Ain’t Even Close
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling
Cammack's Offices Evacuated Over Death Threats. Here's the Report That Triggered Pro-Abort...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Netanyahu's Corruption Trial
In Backing Mamdani, Nadler Compares His Win to Obama's in 2008
VIP
Trump Administration Unloads on the Miami Herald for Their Spin on Efforts to...
Trump's Triumphs
Here’s Why Hegseth Tore Into the Fake News Media This Week
'Squad' Members React to Trump's Expletive-Laced Remarks About Iran, Israel
Tipsheet

50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After Learning About His Tax Plan

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 26, 2025 11:45 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Rapper 50 Cent isn’t too enthused about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — especially when it concerns his ridiculous tax plan.

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Mamdani explained how he would impose more taxes on the wealthy if he becomes mayor. “We’re talking about corporations that are making millions of dollars — not in revenue, but in profit,” he said. 

Advertisement

He further explained that he wants to tax the top one percent of New Yorkers. “We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more — taxing them just by a flat 2% tax increase,” he said.

Mamdani then said, “And I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not gonna be happy about this. He tends to not like this tax policy.”

He added: “But I want to be very clear — this is about $20,000 a year. It’s a rounding error.”

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent confirmed that he was not a fan of Mamdani’s tax plan and graciously offered to pay for his travel to another country. “Where did he come from 👀 whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!,” he wrote.

<script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

50 Cent made waves in 2020 when he endorsed President Donald Trump after seeing former President Joe Biden’s tax plan. After seeing that it would have imposed a 62 percent tax on high earners in states like New York and California, he balked. In a post on social media, he wrote: “WHAT THE FCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨FCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In another post on social media, he explained, “I don’t want to be 20cent.”

The rapper’s decision was a controversial one — especially since he had criticized Trump in the past. Some accused him of selling out for money. Yet, like many wealthy individuals, 50 Cent doesn’t want the government stealing even more of the wealth he worked so hard to build, a concept that is anathema to people of the socialist persuasion.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at a Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling Leah Barkoukis
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push Matt Vespa
Help New York City Kill Itself Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning Matt Vespa
Advertisement