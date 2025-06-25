Watch Out, NYC: Another Squad Member Supports Mamdani for Mayor

On Tuesday night, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a radically far-left socialist, won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary. The election was conducted via rank choice voting, and although Mamdani came short of the 50 percent threshold, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded that same evening. As if there weren't enough warning signs, Mamdani had support from current and former members of the Squad, and they're quite vocal.

Leading up to the race, Mamdani touted the supported from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a founding member of the Squad, as well as former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a former Squad member who lost his primary to now Rep. George Latimer. There's another Squad member, perhaps one who has been most radical of all, who supports Mamdani. That would be Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who put out her support in all caps.

"M-A-M-D-A-N-I YOU BETTER LEARN HOW TO SAY IT!" Tlaib posted just past midnight on Wednesday morning.

M-A-M-D-A-N-I YOU BETTER LEARN HOW TO SAY IT! — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 25, 2025

Such a post, as notable as it was, was just one of many posts and reposts from the radical leftist congresswoman posted about Mamdani on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the reposts in question contains expletive language.

Although there's plenty of warnings about embracing Mamdani's socialist platform ideas, including from the Chicago Tribune on the eve of the primary with an editorial that referenced Mayor Brandon Johnson, Tlaib's reposts embraced Mamdani and his socialism. In addition to reposts from an account in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tlaib reposted another radical leftist, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as this and other posts Tlaib shared ranted against billionaires.

Mamdani's socialist endeavors include freezing the rent and having city-owned grocery stores. He's also pushed for plans involving "free" childcare and public transportation and has been quite vocal in his social media posts about defunding the police.

Cuomo and his billionaire buddies spent $20,000,000



And New York said



NOT FOR SALE! — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 25, 2025

Islamophobia failed tonight in New York. The corrupt machine failed tonight. Racism failed. All these weapons are worn out, weak, we saw through them. People rejected all of that and saw a socialist who gives a shit about this city and its people. And they chose that instead. — Read Starting Somewhere (@JPHilllllll) June 25, 2025

Zohran's inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people—not billionaires—will make life more affordable for NYC.



I strongly support @ZohranKMamdani. He’ll be a fantastic mayor! https://t.co/NmcdJlxOBj — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2025

Mamdani himself lamented Islamophobia last week, when he cried and played the victim after he was called out for how he defended the use of the pro-genocidal phrase of "globalize the intifada," and even had the audacity to bring the U.S. Holocaust Museum into such a defense, which they called him out for.

As we mentioned when covering such a defense and Mamdani's tears over being called out for his own words, Mamdani and Tlaib are dangerously similar in going after Israel and promoting pro-Hamas narratives. Less than a month after the October 7, 2023 attacks Hamas perpetrated against Israel, Tlaib appeared in a video referencing and then defended the genocidal phrase of "from the river to the sea." She also doubled down on spreading falsehoods about Israel, with such moves resulting in her censure in November of that year.