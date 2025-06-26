Top Putin Ally Backs Off Claim That Russia Could Supply Iran With Nukes After Trump Calls Him Out

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev backed off from his insinuation that Russia or other nations might supply Iran with nuclear warheads.

His remarks came after President Donald Trump called him out for making the suggestion earlier this week.

Medvedev, who serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, made his comment in a post on X. “I condemn the US stirke on Iran – it failed to achieve its objectives,” he wrote. “However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear wearpons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

He further explained that “other countries might – and that’s what was said.”

When Medvedev made his original comments on Sunday, he accused Trump of escalating tensions. “Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S.,” he wrote. He claimed Iran’s “Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.”

What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 22, 2025

In a Monday post on Truth Social, President Trump fired back at Medvedev. He referred to the Russian official’s remarks as reckless. “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump wrote.

The president also seemed to issue a thinly-veiled counter-threat, highlighting the power of the American military — particularly the performance of the US Navy’s nuclear submarines. “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — all 30 hit their mark perfecntly.”

Medvedev’s comments about the efficacy of US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites are similar to claims made by the Iranian regime and several left-leaning legacy media outlets in America. They claim that, despite the White House’s statements, the airstrikes did not do much damage to Iran’s facilities.