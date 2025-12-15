The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns
Tipsheet

The Australian Police Reportedly 'Froze' During Bondi Terror Attack

Matt Vespa
December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Scott covered this horrific terror attack over the weekend: two gunmen targeted Jewish attendees of a Hanukkah ceremony at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. It was an antisemitic terrorist attack. Fifteen people were killed, with another 40 wounded: 

Two men who killed 16 people and injured 40 other people at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, have been identified by Australian social media. 

Social media has identified the suspected shooters as Khaled Al-Nablusi from Sidon and the other, Naveed Akram from Pakistan. 

And now we have reports that responding officers “froze” (via NY Post):

The LAPD Presser on the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
One of the survivors of the terror attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration said four police officers just “froze” during the 20-minute rampage on Sunday that killed 11. 

Eyewitness Shmulik Scuri said he was with his family when the two suspects began firing at the crowd of worshippers from a nearby bridge.  

“For 20 minutes. They shoot, shoot. Change magazines. And just shoot,” the witness told reporters.

 “Twenty minutes, there was four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like they froze,” he said of the slow response. “I don’t understand why.”.” 

[…] 

It wasn’t until a local good Samaritan, a local fruit seller, disarmed one of the terrorists that police appeared to return fire, taking out one of the shooters, video shows. 

Oh, and would it also shock you that this Naveed Akram guy was already on the radar of Australian intelligence for having terror ties:

One of the terror suspects in the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre is believed to have studied religion at an Islamic center in Australia that has ties to other Muslim-run organizations in the country. 

Naveed Akram, 24, who allegedly opened fire with his father on thousands of Jews celebrating Hanukkah Sunday night, was tagged in a February 2022 social media post praising him for mastering “all the rules of tajweed” — the recitation of laws of the Quran — at the Al-Murad Institute outside Sydney. 

[…] 

The suspected gunman was previously investigated in 2019 for possible terror ties by the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) — the country’s version of the FBI, the ABC reported. 

They let this guy in but banned tennis star Novak Djokovic over COVID vaccine silliness. Sounds about right. 

