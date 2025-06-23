Top Putin Ally Makes Chilling Claim About Iran's Ability to Go Nuclear

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Sunday that there could be other countries willing to help the Iranian regime acquire nuclear capabilities after Israel and US airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Medvedev, who now serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, slammed President Donald Trump for approving airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities in a thread on X in which he claims “Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the U.S.”

He began by questioning what “Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran,” and claimed “Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.”

Medvedev further stated that “the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue” and that “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.”

The US carried out airstrikes on three Iranian facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes came as Israel has been pummeling Iranian nuclear and military sites to disrupt its alleged effort to acquire nuclear weapons. Despite Medvedev’s claims, President Trump insisted that the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.”

The former Russian president pointed out that “Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger.” He stated that the Iranian populace is “rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who wer epreviously indifferent or opposed to it.”

“The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon,” Medvedev warned.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the US for the airstrikes. Its allies condemned the bombing and have called for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the situation. “Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones to end it,” said Iranian spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari.

The airstrikes, titled “Operation Midnight Hammer,” reportedly involved 125 US military aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers. The strikes targeted uranium enrichment facilities which were critical to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran claims the strikes did not deal significant damage — but there is no way to confirm this so far. The strikes have sparked concerns that Iran might retaliate through sleeper cells hidden in the United States.