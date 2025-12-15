London Mayor Sadiq Khan Knows Who the Real Victims of 'Radicalization' Are (and Guess Who He Blames)

In the wake of several Islamic terror attacks, including Sunday's deadly Hanukkah attack in Sydney, the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C., and the thwarted attack in Germany, London Mayor Sadiq Khan knows who the real victims are here: the Muslims. He also knows who is to blame for "anti-Muslim" hatred being on the rise.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump.

'There’s a direct link between Trump’s language and how people become radicalised'.



Sadiq Khan tells @Lewis_Goodall of his worry that the US president's 'racist' rhetoric is becoming 'normalised'. pic.twitter.com/52zuIO7RbU — LBC (@LBC) December 14, 2025

"Some of the things President Trump has said and done lead me to believe he is a president who is racist, who is misogynistic, and who is Islamophobic," Khan said. "And I'll go further. I think he's somebody who is anti-Muslim as well."

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia." No one has an irrational fear of Muslims or Islam. Any fear is entirely justified given the ongoing terror attacks across the globe, as well as the astronomical rise in rapes in the U.K. at the hands of Muslim men.

"My concern about when President Trump says some of the things he does is he normalizes and brings to the mainstream views that I think are unacceptable," Khan continued.

No one made Sadiq Khan the arbiter of what views are and aren't acceptable. Islam and Islamic immigration have been a net negative in Western nations, including the U.K. where Khan lives.

"I'm always willing to debate and have a discourse with anybody about almost any issue," Khan said. That's also a lie. You cannot debate and have a discourse when you say some views are "unacceptable."

"But there is a direct link between language and how sometimes people can become radicalized, you can call it groomed, and so forth," Khan said. Here, we'd like him to show his work on that "direct link."

But if he's going to play that game, fine. Then there's a direct link between the anti-Israel, antisemitic, anti-Western rhetoric of the Left and Islamic terror attacks like the one in Sydney. Two can play this game.

"And we've seen in the U.K. a massive increase in anti-Muslim hatred," Khan said. By "anti-Muslim hatred," he means "people being fed-up with Third World troglodytes mooching off of us, killing us, and harming our women."

"You know, intentionally or unintentionally, you are seeing people who are taking the views of the President of the United States as a green light to behave in a certain way," Khan added.

And there's the rub. They're mad not because President Trump is "radicalizing" people — the number of mass shootings of Muslims remains at zero — but that he's given people the courage to stand up to the Leftist diversity nonsense that has imported Muslim men into Western nations where their values are wholly incompatible.

Guys like Khan want to rule over the people and control what they say and think about topics like Islam. President Trump is showing people you don't have to bend the knee to such woke nonsense.

Advertisement

It's the islamists who are the radicalized ones, the very same people that want to eradicate Christians and Jews — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) December 14, 2025

Yes. What Khan is doing is called "gaslighting," and the Left are masters at it.

I'm sorry, who's antisemitism has lead to all these attacks against Jews? https://t.co/NKGntVM4n9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 14, 2025

As we said, Khan doesn't get to play that game and not adhere to its rules. The Left's antisemitism, just like that of Islamists, is to blame for Sydney and every other terror attack.

Absolutely perfect. Trump himself is shot at, there’s a terrorist attack on Jewish people in Australia, a Jewish professor’s classroom is attacked at Brown, and it’s all Trump’s fault https://t.co/aKDdctN80w — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 14, 2025

You couldn't make this up if you tried.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.