VIP
The Two Californias
The Australian Police Reportedly 'Froze' During Bondi Terror Attack
The LAPD Presser on the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer...
Why Obama's People Want You to Call His 'Library' a 'Center' Instead
Tone Deaf: Did Chuck Schumer Really Say This on Sunday?
President Trump Reacts to Rob Reiner's Death
Little Sisters of the Poor Have Filed Yet Another Appeal to Protect Themselves...
In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Knows Who the Real Victims of 'Radicalization' Are (and...
Australia's Response to Sunday's Islamic Terror Attack Is Exactly As Bad As You'd...
Shocker: 'Trans-Inclusive' Locker Room Policies Enabled Predators
Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Rash of Home Break-Ins in Wisconsin
It Was Islam… Again!
The Anti-Zionist Movement Hits Home
Tipsheet

Police Make an Arrest in the Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 15, 2025 11:15 AM
Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

The authorities arrested the son of film director Rob Reiner on Sunday after the director and his wife, Michele Singer were ,found dead at their home in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement

The couple had reportedly been stabbed to death. Early reports suggested Nick Reiner, the couple’s middle child, was a suspect.

From ABC 7

The son of famed director Rob Reiner is in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday.

Nick Reiner, 32, is being held on a $4 million bail after being booked on a felony charge early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's inmate booking log.

No other details about his arrest were immediately known.

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to a statement from their family.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family said.

Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they had not yet identified a suspect.

"This is a devastating loss for our city and our country," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."

Recommended

In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat of What? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES MENTAL HEALTH

Nick Reiner, 32, developed a serious drug and alcohol addiction in his mid-teens. He has gone through several stints in rehab and was also homeless for a time. He later co-wrote the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which drew from his experiences with heroin addiction and his life living on the streets, according to The New York Post.

Druring an interview, Nick said his struggles with addiction “made me who I am now.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat of What? Amy Curtis
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
The Australian Police Reportedly 'Froze' During Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
The LAPD Presser on the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Knows Who the Real Victims of 'Radicalization' Are (and Guess Who He Blames) Amy Curtis
President Trump Reacts to Rob Reiner's Death Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat of What? Amy Curtis
Advertisement