Police Make an Arrest in the Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife

The authorities arrested the son of film director Rob Reiner on Sunday after the director and his wife, Michele Singer were ,found dead at their home in Brentwood, California.

The couple had reportedly been stabbed to death. Early reports suggested Nick Reiner, the couple’s middle child, was a suspect.

From ABC 7:

The son of famed director Rob Reiner is in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday. Nick Reiner, 32, is being held on a $4 million bail after being booked on a felony charge early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's inmate booking log. No other details about his arrest were immediately known. Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to a statement from their family. Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the Reiner family said. Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they had not yet identified a suspect. "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."

Rob Reiner's son, Nick, has been ARRESTED & held on $4 Million bail.

He is expected to be charged with the stabbing death of his parents, Rob & Michelle Reiner at their Brentwood home. pic.twitter.com/VYAoNmszhe — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 15, 2025

Nick Reiner, 32, developed a serious drug and alcohol addiction in his mid-teens. He has gone through several stints in rehab and was also homeless for a time. He later co-wrote the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which drew from his experiences with heroin addiction and his life living on the streets, according to The New York Post.

BREAKING: Nick Reiner, son of Rob and Michele Reiner, arrested and held on $4 million bail



Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead Sunday at their home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood



Rob was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68. They married in 1989 and had three children pic.twitter.com/rtr3ZLUH5f — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 15, 2025

Druring an interview, Nick said his struggles with addiction “made me who I am now.”

