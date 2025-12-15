The LAPD Presser on the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Was a Total Disaster

Why can’t the authorities get their act together? I’m serious. In Providence, Rhode Island, we’re left scrambling for details about the horrific shooting at Brown University that killed two people, then we had a suspect—who was later released—and now we’re back to the shooter remains at large.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, California, the nation was rocked again with the unexpected deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer. They were reportedly stabbed to death, with Reiner’s son, Nick, rumored to be a person of interest. Amy had the story last night:

Actor, screenwriter, and director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68 have both died. Their bodies were found earlier this evening at their Brentwood home and Los Angeles police are treating the deaths as homicides. Here’s more: Rob Reiner, who segued from starring in “All in the Family” to directing movies including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…” was found dead Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78. The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to TMZ. The couple was reported to have been stabbed to death.

Yet, the presser from the LAPD sought to play to ‘we know nothing’ game. The kicker was the police not confirming who was found inside the home. We know—the Reiner family confirmed it. Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed it. What the hell is going on? What a total disaster.

FULL REINER PRESSER SUMMARY: LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton's preliminary update on the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele:



- Officially classified as a 'death investigation' (not yet confirmed as homicide publicly).

- Nearly 6 hours after discovery, no full search of… pic.twitter.com/nZcoNXmU5p — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) December 15, 2025

UPDATE: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," per a media statement from a spokesperson for the family of the director of classic movies including "When Harry Met Sally" and "Stand by me"

https://t.co/GlcFKyqHge — Axios (@axios) December 15, 2025

What is wrong with the LAPD? Probably the worst press conference I’ve ever seen, especially since the victims were confirmed by the mayor and People is reporting that the son did it. I understand not confirming the perp but to not confirm the victims…clown show — Christina Warren (@film_girl) December 15, 2025

The LAPD press conference on the murder of Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner was an unmitigated disaster…incompetence isn’t the right word. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2025

Advertisement

Thank you. Exactly this. They said they couldn’t identify the victims (among many other things) as the chyron put out a statement from the mayor and confirmation from the family. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 15, 2025

Jen and I are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.



Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories… pic.twitter.com/JEYeY7DYO6 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2025

Do your jobs, guys—this was embarrassing.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!