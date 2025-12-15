The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns
Tipsheet

The LAPD Presser on the Deaths of Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 15, 2025 6:50 AM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Why can’t the authorities get their act together? I’m serious. In Providence, Rhode Island, we’re left scrambling for details about the horrific shooting at Brown University that killed two people, then we had a suspect—who was later released—and now we’re back to the shooter remains at large. 

In Los Angeles, California, the nation was rocked again with the unexpected deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer. They were reportedly stabbed to death, with Reiner’s son, Nick, rumored to be a person of interest. Amy had the story last night: 

Actor, screenwriter, and director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68 have both died. Their bodies were found earlier this evening at their Brentwood home and Los Angeles police are treating the deaths as homicides. 

Here’s more: 

Rob Reiner, who segued from starring in “All in the Family” to directing movies including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally…” was found dead Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78.  

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, according to TMZ. The couple was reported to have been stabbed to death.

Yet, the presser from the LAPD sought to play to ‘we know nothing’ game. The kicker was the police not confirming who was found inside the home. We know—the Reiner family confirmed it. Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed it. What the hell is going on? What a total disaster. 

Why Obama's People Want You to Call His 'Library' a 'Center' Instead Matt Vespa
CRIME LOS ANGELES
Do your jobs, guys—this was embarrassing. 

