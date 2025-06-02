Here's the Latest on the Boulder Terror Attack on Pro-Israel Supporters. Some Details Are Ghastly.

Sarah covered the Boulder terror attack last night. An Egyptian national, Mohamad Soliman, firebombed a pro-Israel gathering near Pearl Street Mall. We have some new details. Soliman chanted “Free Palestine” during the attack before using a variety of incendiary devices, including a makeshift flamethrower. That weapon was later revealed at an FBI presser, where we learned the bureau is investigating this crime as an act of terrorism. (via NYT):

JUST IN: FBI confirms the suspect in the Colorado terrorist attack yelled “Free Palestine” as he lit innocent people on fire. Here are the updates: - The suspect has been identified as 45 year old Mohamed Sabry Soliman. - There are six victims, ages 67 to 88. - Subject used… pic.twitter.com/mNEQHi248Z

A man used a “makeshift flamethrower” to attack a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators in downtown Boulder, Colo., on Sunday, the authorities said, sending six people to the hospital with burns and other injuries.

Witnesses said the man yelled “Free Palestine” and threw an incendiary device into the crowd, according to Mark Michalek, the F.B.I. special agent in charge. He identified the suspect in custody as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs. No charges had been filed, officials said.

Here’s what to know:

The victims: The victims ranged in age from 67 to 88 and their injuries ranged from serious to minor, the authorities said. Two were airlifted to a burn unit at a hospital in the Denver area, officials said.

Calls for help: Calls about an emergency on the Pearl Street pedestrian mall near Boulder’s county courthouse came in starting at 1:26 p.m. local time, Boulder’s police chief, Steve Redfearn, said in a news conference. Initial reports mentioned a man with a weapon and said people were being set on fire. Chief Redfearn said investigators were not entirely certain of what happened, but the report was “fairly consistent with the injuries that we found on scene.”

Suspect arrested: The suspect, Mr. Soliman, was taken into custody after witnesses pointed him out, the chief said. Videos on social media showed a man, shirtless and holding two bottles, shouting while bystanders helped injured people nearby. Patches of grass in front of the courthouse were on fire.

A peaceful gathering: The victims were participating in Run for Their Lives, a weekly event that has brought attention to the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza since the Thanksgiving after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel. “Our walk has been nothing ever but peaceful, and this was a blatant act of antisemitism on the streets of Boulder,” said Rachel Amaru, a leader of the group.

“Appears to be a hate crime”: The attorney general of Colorado, Phil Weiser, a Democrat, said in a statement that “this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted.” He added, “People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences.”