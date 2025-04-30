LOL: These House Democrats Just Changed Their Minds About Trying to Impeach Trump

Well, that was fast.

Shortly after Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) beclowned himself on Monday by announcing his introduction of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, three of his allies have decided to put down their lances and leave the windmills alone.

Advertisement

From The Hill:

A trio of House Democrats asked to be removed as co-sponsors of a resolution to impeach President Trump, a sign that many in the party do not want to go down the path of trying to remove the president from office — at least at the current moment. Reps. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) had signed on as co-sponsors of Rep. Shri Thanedar’s (D-Mich.) impeachment resolution — which includes seven articles of impeachment — but Tuesday afternoon, they went to the House floor and asked for their names to be taken off the legislation. The House clerk granted their request. Spokespeople for Kelly and Mfume said the lawmakers initially signed on to the effort because they assumed it had been reviewed by leadership. When they learned it was not, they asked for their names to be removed. “Congressman Mfume removed himself as a cosponsor from H. Res. 353 because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally — and he preferred to err on the side of caution,” a spokesperson for the Mfume said. “The Congresswoman was under the impression that the resolution was drafted and reviewed by both the House Judiciary Committee and Leadership when she originally signed on during a vote series on the floor,” a spokesperson for the Kelly echoed.

However, Thanedar is intent on continuing to make an utter fool of himself. “I can not speak for the actions of other members,” he said in a statement to The Hill. “But I am doing this because Trump has blatantly violated the constitution.”

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) stated the obvious, explaining that trying to boot Trump out of the White House “is not an exercise that we’re willing to undertake” because Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

He told reporters that impeachment is “a tool that can be used” but that “we don’t have any confidence that House and Senate Republicans would do their jobs.”

Thanedar posted a video on social media in which he announced that he is introducing articles of impeachment against Trump while looking like a hobbit from the Shire.

He was roundly mocked by folks on X and other social media platforms not only for his appearance but for his pathetic attempt at grandstanding. His performance went over like a Star Trek fan at a Star Wars convention.

It was later revealed that Thanedar has a rather sordid past – especially when it comes to animals.

From an animal cruelty circus to allegations of business fraud, Mr. Shri is sort of a shady character, one who is out of his depth for wanting to be the face of this attempt to impeach Donald Trump. The man is a beagle beater—that’s not exactly someone you want as the point of the lance on this stuff.

Apparently, the lawmaker didn’t realize that you can’t beat up Snoopy and expect the American public to like you. Good grief.