Europe Halts Retaliatory Tariffs After Trump's 90-Day Pause

The European Union said it would temporarily halt the retaliatory tariffs it approved earlier this week after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on global tariffs.

The EU on Wednesday voted in favor of a slew of duties to be imposed on US goods in response to the president’s announcement that he would levy hefty tariffs on European imports. Europe’s first round of tariffs was set to take effect on April 15 with another round on May 15.

Now, it appears the EU is ready to come to the negotiating table, according to The Washington Post.

The European Union will pause the adoption of retaliatory tariffs against the United States for 90 days, the European Commission said Thursday, as world leaders expressed cautious relief and global markets rallied in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to pause and lower tariffs on most nations. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that Brussels was delaying the adoption of new countermeasures to “give negotiations a chance.” But, she noted, “all options remain on the table.” The retaliatory measures, unveiled Wednesday in response to U.S. steel and aluminum duties, would have levied tariffs of up to 25 percent on hundreds of U.S. goods if enacted.

NEWS: China and the European Union have begun negotiations to eliminate EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/qOC7jDn16M — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 10, 2025

However, China has not been so lucky. Trump’s 90-day pause does not apply the Beijing, which has also announced retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

In addition, Trump increased tariffs on China as the Chinese Communist Party plays a game of chicken with their economy and trade negotiations with the United States. "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump said.

The White House recently told CNBC that the total duties the administration has placed 145 percent of its duties on Chinese products on these products.

Trump acknowledged during a Cabinet meeting that his tariffs would pose "transition problems" but maintained that he thinks his policies would ultimately help the country.

"There'll be a transition cost and transition problems, but in the end, it's going to be, it's going to be a beautiful thing," Trump said. "We're doing again what we should have done many years ago."

As a skeptic of the tariff strategy, I have serious concerns about how these trade wars might affect everyday American consumers. We are already dealing with high inflation rates. An additional tax on the products we buy could be detrimental to those struggling to make ends meet.

However, there are signs that my concerns might be unfounded if Trump does what I hope he does: using tariffs as leverage to force other nations to the negotiation table.

Perhaps this 90-day pause is Trump’s way of giving other nations some time to negotiate better trade deals. Indeed, the White House indicated that almost 70 countries have expressed interest in discussing the matter.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during the meeting that “We have so many countries to talk to” and that “I’m not sure we could ever have enough time in the day to talk to all these countries because they want to talk and they want to talk now.”

They have come with offers that they never, ever, ever would have come with, but for the moves that the President has made, demanding that people treat the United States with respect. We're getting the respect we deserve now, and I think you're going to see historic deals one after the other.

"We have so many countries to talk to," says Secretary @howardlutnick on tariffs.



"They have come with offers that they never, ever, ever would've come with but for the moves that the president has made demanding that people treat the United States with respect." pic.twitter.com/R6VNpKfnSo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House earlier this week and promised to eliminate the country’s tariffs on US goods. Shortly after Trump first announced the sweeping tariffs, Vietnam signaled that it would be willing to cut its tariffs to zero if a deal could be reached. India also stated it would seek a better deal to avoid duties on its goods.

If this is how Trump plans to use tariffs, then it is still a risky game he is playing. But, if there is anyone who can pull it off, it might be him. Let’s hope I’m wrong and he’s right.

