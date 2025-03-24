New Poll Shows Democratic Voters Still Haven't Learned Their Lesson

Yes, it is still very early, but if the results of a recent poll looking at which Democratic politician Democratic voters prefer for 2028 is any indication, they still have not learned their lesson.

A plurality of Democratic voters would support former Vice President Kamala Harris if the 2028 presidential primaries were held today, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris remains the front-runner in our very early polling of the potential 2028 Democratic presidential primary field. The 2024 Democratic nominee is backed by 36% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters who could vote in the party’s primary in 2028, a nice starting base of support should she run this time for the Democratic nod. Harris is followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (at 10%), who said last week that he will not seek statewide office in Michigan in 2028.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom tied for third place.

Ocasio-Cortez has made her way back into the media spotlight after embarking on the “Fighting Oligarchy” speaking tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Indeed, it appears the lawmaker has become the chosen one to lead the far-left socialist movement in America. There has already been speculation on whether AOC will throw her hat into the ring for the presidency in four years.

Newsom appears to be gradually positioning himself to become the party’s nominee. He recently launched a podcast in which he is trying to cast himself as a reasonable progressive who is reaching across the aisle.

Walz recently beclowned himself when he celebrated the fall in Tesla’s stock while speaking at an event. This came after he suggested having a WWE-style match with MAGA folks.

Other candidates have been floated to pick up the party’s mantle going forward, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. However, he only picked up one percent of Democratic voters in the poll, with 44 percent saying they had never heard of him.

But this still raises an important question: Why in the blue blazes would Democrats want Harris to run again? Are their memories so short that they can’t remember the brutal shellacking she received at the hands of President Donald Trump last year?

Also, what about the fact that she washes collard greens in the bathtub? That alone should be disqualifying, right?

There could be valid reasons for these results, however. Harris is likely the most known entity on the left at this point. Newsom and some of the other choices have not yet been fully active on a national scale, something they will likely fix between now and the next election. Right now, they know Harris because she was the vice president and most recent presidential candidate.

I’m thinking this will change as time goes on – especially if Harris indicates that she does not plan to run for president again. For now, my money’s still on Newsom becoming the Democratic Party’s nominee.