Americans Don't Want to Hear Celebrities Spew Their Political Beliefs
The Democrats Are Choosing Very Stupid Hills to Die On
Unreal: Middle School Girls Were Forced to Share a Locker Room With a...
Walz Thinks Conservative Men Are ‘Scared’ of Him

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 19, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This week, failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (D) told California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that he could “kick Trump supporters’ a***s” and that conservative men are scared of him. 

Walz made the bizarre comments on Newsom’s podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” which premiered this month. In the teaser for the podcast, Newsom said he would be interviewing people he disagrees with. So far, he’s hosted Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon. Democrat Minnesota Gov. Walz’s appearance on the podcast came as a surprise. 

In the episode, Newsom and Walz agreed that they “need to go on the offense” and “meet people where they are.” However, the two men appeared to disagree with the premise that people should respect those they disagree with.

“This is part of the conversation I’m trying to have…you got to respect people you disagree with..you can’t just dismiss people,” Newsom said. 

“How do you fight it?” Walz interjected. “I think I could kick most of their ass. I do think that.”

“If we’re going to fall into that place where we want to…we challenge you..to a WWE fight here…” Walz said. 

Newsom then pointed out that Democrats are losing support from men in droves.

“It’s not just white men. We are losing them…to these guys online, people I’m bringing on this podcast as well,” Newsom asserted. 

“These are bad guys though,” Walz responded, seemingly alluding to Bannon and Kirk. 

“These are bad guys–” 

“But, they exist,” Newsom retorted. “We could deny they exist. They exist…they persist…they are actually influencing young kids every single day.” Newsom previously stated that his son is a fan of Kirk. 

Walz said he wants to push Republican men “back under a rock.”

“We have to first understand what their motivations are…” Newsom said. Walz interrupted again and said that Republican men are rooted in “racism and misogyny.”

“I think there’s a lot of that, but I don’t think it’s exclusively that,” Newsom responded. “When you talk to a guy like Steve Bannon, he talks about working folks and about how we [Democrats] hollowed out the industrial core of this country…I don’t think you can dismiss what he’s saying. Reminds me a lot of what Bernie Sanders was saying.”

In the podcast, the issue of so-called “toxic masculinity” came up. Walz claimed that conservative men are scared of him because he “can fix a truck.”

“I think some of us scare them. I think l scare them, which is why they spend so much time on me,” Walz said. “I can fix a truck. They know I’m not bulls******g on this…my identity is not hunting…” Walz said as Newsom laughed uncomfortably. 

Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce Jenner, responded to the clip. 

"I am more 'masculine' than this," Jenner wrote with an image of a clown. Jenner is man who believes he is a woman.

Tags: WOKENESS

