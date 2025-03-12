'There's Something Wrong With Them': Trump Torches 'Sick' Democrats During Press Conference

President Donald Trump took a few swipes at Democrats during a Wednesday joint press conference with the Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland over their conduct during his recent speech before Congress.

Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers utterly beclowned themselves during Trump’s speech, refusing to stand or acknowledge the families of victims of illegal immigrants and a cancer-stricken 13-year-old.

“The Democrats have no clue,” Trump said. “You saw that the other night during the speech.”

Two young women were slaughtered by illegal aliens. One young man has very serious cancer and many other problems. When you look at the people up there. They all had difficulty, very serious difficulty. But when we're talking about two young girls, beautiful young girls, Laken Riley, you know the whole story that evening was a disaster for the Democrats, in my opinion.

The president further referred to the “two mothers that were inconsolable as they stood crying,” noting that “their daughters have been absolutely just destroyed, killed, viciously killed.”

He discussed DJ Daniel, the teenage boy who survived brain cancer and wished to become a police officer. “And the young man who loved the police departments, he had cancer, and has cancer, very bad cancer. From people sitting there, Democrats, there wasn't a clap. Nobody stood. They were just stone-faced,” Trump continued.

He added:

These people are sick. There's something wrong with them. There was no standing for anybody. The only thing they liked is when they heard about the death taking place with Ukraine. They were happy about that. Pocahontas was very happy. She's the one that would clap. That's why I looked at her and said, ‘Oh, it's Pocahontas.’ These people are sick. They don't know what's happening in the real world.

Trump said Democrats “have to get their act together” and that “if they don’t vote, then what you’re going to do is you’re going to have taxes that are going to go through the roof.”

TRUMP ON DEMS: "These people are sick. There's something wrong with them."pic.twitter.com/phunSVsXdB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2025

President Trump’s speech was well-received by most Americans, according to polling taken after the event.

Trump not only earned good marks for that speech among his supporters, but also overall when it comes to his positivity ratings. "In the recent joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump delivered a speech that resonated positively among his supporters, showcasing his administration's achievements and reinforcing his leadership vision. This speech significantly boosted his positive sentiment ratings, as indicated by the green uptick in his chart." Again, there's bad news for Democrats as well. "Conversely, the Democrats experienced a decline in sentiment and support during the same event, reflecting a moderate risk and negative reaction to their conduct during the session," the graphic continued.

Indeed, the Democrats’ behavior did not help them one iota. From Rep. Al Green (D-TX) purposely getting himself ejected from the room after continually interrupting the president, to Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge victims of illegal immigration, they showed they remain woefully out of touch with average Americans.

Advertisement

The speech further solidified how irrelevant the party has become after the 2024 election. No matter how hard they try, they can’t seem to score any political victories after being thoroughly rebuked by voters. As I’ve said before, if they were smart, they would lay low and even try to work with Republicans on issues they have in common. But, they just can’t help themselves.