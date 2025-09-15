Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Randi Weingarten humiliated herself on social media regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. She’s a lefty, so it’s not all that unusual, but this terrible incident has sparked an exceptional level of mental regression that just leaves me in awe. The Left tried to argue that Tyler Robinson, the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, was a conservative and a Kirk fan. He was such a supporter that he killed the Turning Point USA founder. Absolute lunacy. He was a leftist who shacked up with some transgender—that’s not MAGA at all.

Anyway, Randi posted something idiotic, got dragged, and got spanked, so she scurried away and apologized.

“I have deleted because some on the right thought it was a false flag. I hear you; I want to be responsive so I deleted. Political violence must be condemned, and we all must de-escalate.”

“Some on the right?” “False flag?”—what are you smoking, Randi. Are you taking hits out of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe, because the Internet is forever:

I have deleted because some on the right thought it was a false flag. I hear you; I want to be responsive so I deleted. Political violence must be condemned, and we all must de-escalate. https://t.co/qPoP67VbUE — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸 🖇️👩‍🎓📚 (@rweingarten) September 14, 2025

This is what she deleted. She’s a POS radical. As are hundreds of other teachers posting their support of a murder. This is gaslighting nonsense. https://t.co/ktj5mnok7Y pic.twitter.com/N3hDUH0fKf — Mr. Conte (@Suspensionboss) September 14, 2025

Mary Katharine Ham from the top rope:

Yes, we read the actual words you posted. To be fair, you know almost nothing about reading comprehension, as illustrated by the NAEP results. https://t.co/9Ba41Lpfbh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 15, 2025

When you believe in crap ideas, inhale crap conversations, and digest total crap news sources, you’re likely going to come off as a headcase.

Bravo, Randi. Bra-friggin’-vo. That was some great entertainment.

