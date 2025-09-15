The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Trump Nails Another Drug Boat With a Military Strike
Trump Wants a RICO Case Against the Leftist Soros Network
Bill Maher Had These Two Words for Leftists Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death
NC High School Calls Charlie Kirk Tribute on Spirit Rock ‘Vandalism’ Despite Past...
VP JD Vance Honors Charlie Kirk, Warns Unity Impossible Without Confronting Left’s Embrace...
Democrat Kelda Roys Announces Bid for Wisconsin Governor
Woke Wisconsin Brewery Is Begging for the Bud Light Treatment
NJ Surgeon Resigns After Allegedly Cheering Charlie Kirk’s Murder; Nurse Who Spoke Out...
Even After Kirk Assassination, Democrats Continue to Push Narrative Against Conservatives
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Befor...
FAFO: Man Desecrating Charlie Kirk Memorial in Phoenix Thrown to the Ground by...
UK Rapper Mocks Charlie Kirk's Death, Gets Angry When Forced to Face the...
Stephen Miller Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk: A Legacy of Strength, Conviction, and...
Tipsheet

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 15, 2025 4:35 PM
twitter

Randi Weingarten humiliated herself on social media regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. She’s a lefty, so it’s not all that unusual, but this terrible incident has sparked an exceptional level of mental regression that just leaves me in awe. The Left tried to argue that Tyler Robinson, the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, was a conservative and a Kirk fan. He was such a supporter that he killed the Turning Point USA founder. Absolute lunacy. He was a leftist who shacked up with some transgender—that’s not MAGA at all. 

Advertisement

Anyway, Randi posted something idiotic, got dragged, and got spanked, so she scurried away and apologized. 

“I have deleted because some on the right thought it was a false flag. I hear you; I want to be responsive so I deleted. Political violence must be condemned, and we all must de-escalate.”

 “Some on the right?” “False flag?”—what are you smoking, Randi. Are you taking hits out of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe, because the Internet is forever:

Mary Katharine Ham from the top rope:

Recommended

Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Before Arrest Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

When you believe in crap ideas, inhale crap conversations, and digest total crap news sources, you’re likely going to come off as a headcase.

Bravo, Randi. Bra-friggin’-vo. That was some great entertainment.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Before Arrest Dmitri Bolt
Bill Maher Had These Two Words for Leftists Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Trump Wants a RICO Case Against the Leftist Soros Network Katie Pavlich
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Trump Nails Another Drug Boat With a Military Strike Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Before Arrest Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement