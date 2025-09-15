The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out

It’s still mind-boggling that the Left ate this up: Charlie Kirk’s assassin suspect, Tyler Robinsin, was really a conservative, a Kirk supporter, and was such a die-hard that he shot him. That’s what they went with for about 24-36 hours. And it all imploded over the weekend. Sarah has more:

Advertisement

In a disturbing development following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, sources now reveal that alleged shooter Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender partner at the time of the attack. According to individuals familiar with the investigation, the partner — a biological male transitioning to female — has been cooperating fully with federal authorities. Sources say the FBI obtained text messages and other communications between Robinson and this individual, which helped confirm Robinson’s identity as the shooter. These digital records reportedly played a key role in the early stages of the investigation, allowing federal agents to move quickly and secure evidence.

Well, well, well—isn’t that interesting. Yeah, this guy sounds like a real MAGA and Charlie Kirk supporter. The crash out has been epic:

This is the guy who doxxed the wrong person, claiming the shooter had donated to Trump.



You’ll be shocked to learn he’s spiraling after the latest reporting. https://t.co/Hdf3rqUSMK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

Holy sh*t. I posted the first screenshot just after Charlie’s murder. Read the entire second screenshot🤯 pic.twitter.com/8E8extCKRd — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) September 13, 2025

If Fox and NY Post have this, it's likely other outlets like CNN and NY Times do as well. We'll see if they choose to report it or not. https://t.co/dDLDHYLfU3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2025

Significant swaths of the Online Left have been working feverishly to misinform people on this subject. The shooter is a hardcore leftist — reportedly living with his trans partner, per new @BrookeSingman reporting — who wrote “anti-fascist” slogans and taunts on his bullets. https://t.co/lJ8VifvEJh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 13, 2025

I also had a federal source tell me there was a suspected transgender link to the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson. https://t.co/8MGg99rADq — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) September 13, 2025

Like I said yesterday. Follow me to get the news 24 hours in advance https://t.co/WMphWuk172 pic.twitter.com/l58GcfLfJu — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) September 13, 2025

As it turns out, all that stuff the shooter engraved on his ammunition wasn’t secret ironic code.



It all just meant…what it said.



Wild, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

BREAKING: 6 sources confirm to Axios that Tyler Robinson's roommate is transgender and they all believe that the two were in a "romantic relationship"



Investigators believe that this could be the "key to establishing motive" in the case



Officials confirmed earlier that the… pic.twitter.com/tyCOLKPxTK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2025

Step 1: "Woah, woah, let's not just assume it was a leftist who did it just because it looks that way and leftists are celebrating it."

Step 2: Lie about it being a MAGA false flag until it's no longer tenable

Step 3: "Why are we still talking about this? We need to move on." — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Blue sky is going to suffer a mental break https://t.co/A14t6YdQEj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 13, 2025

There’s a mad scramble online from progressives to move on from the assassination of Charlie Kirk to trying to get Brian Kilmeade canceled because we now know the shooter was progressive and tied to the trans community. Watch the press corps turn quickly. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 13, 2025

Can we stop with, “he’s actually to the right of Charlie Kirk,” now? It was a blatant lie from the start, but now it’s just pure absurdity. https://t.co/pSYCgB0SXW — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 13, 2025

Nothing says right-wing coded like anti-fascist ideology and having a trans-furry boyfriend.



They are just going to keep doubling down on this. https://t.co/QaqBixjY22 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

The addiction to propping up the manufactured narrative is the new mental health crisis, and it afflicts only left-wingers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!