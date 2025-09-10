Zohran Mamdani: How Dare My Critics Attack Me for Things I've Said

The Democratic Party's nominee for mayor in our nation's most populous city is a young Communist with zero executive experience at any level. He also despises law enforcement, as he's repeatedly made clear in public statements. He has called New York's police force "wicked and corrupt," "racist," and "anti-queer," among other smears Responding to a tweet about an officer being spotted weeping in his patrol car, Zohran Mamdai reveled in the officer's pain. He's mused that prisons serve no good purpose. He repeatedly called for NYPD to be defunded and even 'dismantled.' In making one of those many demands, he was clear that he had no interest in 'fake cuts,' insisting on real, deep, meaningful cuts. In one interview, he suggested that $1 billion be slashed from the police budget. Wouldn't that course of action threaten public safety? Not according to Mamdani, who said that the NYPD itself is a "major threat to public safety:"

We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.



What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD.



But your deal with @NYCMayor uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat.



NO to fake cuts - defund the police. https://t.co/2RCXU8heg2 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 29, 2020



But now that Mamdani, a wealthy scion of privilege and staggering hypocrite, can taste an electoral victory, he's pretending that all of his previous public statements are illegitimate targets for scrutiny. He says his critics are debating a "mythical" version of himself, exploiting comments that are "out of step" with his campaign:

🚨NEW: Zohran Mamdani claims he is *COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED MAN* from the radical he was in 2020🚨



Do you believe him❓@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JkEncv6ljp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 7, 2025



Zohran Mamdani's own words, which he consciously and intentionally published as a grown adult, are "out of step" with the campaign of...Zohran Mamdani? He's not claiming his tweets are "mythical," because they're very real. He's essentially trying to argue that the 2020-2021 version of himself no longer applies. Setting aside the obvious and clumsy political expediency at play here (Mamdani also says he's not a Communist, for political reasons, even though he is one), is there evidence that he's truly a changed man? Quite the opposite, I'd argue. But don't ask me. Ask him:

Imagine thinking the problem in NYC is that they have too many people in jail while the city’s crime is overwhelmingly being driven by repeat offenders who keep avoiding serious consequences for their crimes… https://t.co/twffVxUV9T — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2025



As Bill Ackman notes, "in NYC, because of bail reform those arrested for all but the most serious crimes are released almost immediately back on to the streets. The effect of these policies deters the NYPD from arrests for all but the most serious crimes. What this means is that those who remain incarcerated at Rikers are the most hardened criminals who have committed the most heinous crimes. And these are whom Zohran Madani is targeting for early release from Rikers. Think about what this means for the future of crime in NYC and the NYPD’s approach to policing." Mamdani's hands will liekly be tied by the political process in Albany when it comes to many of his terrible and unrealistic left-wing promises on "free" services and wild price controls. But on crime-related policies, he'll have more authority to pursue and implement his vision. Criminals would rejoice:

This . . . from a guy with ZERO policing experience. ZERO. https://t.co/4YxVZRIR6b — Jim Walden (@jimfornyc) September 8, 2025



Law enforcement experts say this would be a disastrous policy:

Abolishing the NYPD gang database is not only an insanely bad idea as advertised. It's worse than that. The law (Int 0798-2024) doesn't define "gang." It prohibits the NYPD from establishing any future database of "criminal groups." Think about that. https://t.co/oqEVUQMpTB pic.twitter.com/rLcPYsrZir — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) September 9, 2025

What is the utility of having a gang database like NYC's? For one thing, it plays an integral role in informing how the NYPD responds in the wake of gang-related shootings, allowing them to--as @jjhall_77 points out in the piece pictured and linked below--anticipate and head off… pic.twitter.com/APLZPcoKk1 — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) September 8, 2025



It would follow in the footsteps of Chicago's Brandon Johnson, one of the least successful and least popular politicians in the country. He has zero real world knowledge or experience in how law enforcement works. He spouts trite soundbytes from the bleeding heart playbook, and bear-hugs polyannish fantasies that have not succeeded in practice as a substitute for aggressive, tried-and-true law enforcement methods:

As you take in this pleasant-sounding answer (that doesn’t address how to deal with criminals), recall that the man speaking called NYPD a “racist, anti-queer major threat to public safety” & repeatedly called for its defunding. https://t.co/bYmaNjLupr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 8, 2025

Zohran Mamdani says he's going to raise taxes on New Yorkers at least $1 billion to fund a new "Dept. of Community Safety" pic.twitter.com/L7wQygddgL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2025



The "Department of Community Safety" is NYPD. But this man hates the cops and considers them to be a threat to public safety -- though he won't say that out loud anymore, at least for now. As for those tax hikes, Mamdani seems to think the rich will just happily line up and take it, and he'll persuade them how wonderful things can be. Good luck with that, especially since he doesn't seem to understand his own policy. Notice, too, that he's saying these things to an infamous tax delinquent in Al Sharpton:

NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani plans to ask the top 1% of earners in the city—who account for 40% of the city's income tax revenue—to stay despite raising their taxes by another 2%, because it “would increase even their quality of life.”



“My vision is not one… pic.twitter.com/KlKCP9EqHw — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 7, 2025

Does Zohran MamdaNazi not understand basic accounting concepts and simple math behind his tax plan? 🤔 @ErinBurnett pic.twitter.com/MzcZ8TlOY4 — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) July 1, 2025



How can a man like this be the frontrunner? Well, he's standing for election in a deep blue city, representing a party's base that increasingly dislikes police, hates Israel, and loves Socialism. No, really:

GALLUP POLL: Do you have a positive or negative view of Socialism?



🟢 Positive: 39% (-18)

🟤 Negative: 57%

——

• Dem: 66-30 (+36, highest ever)

• GOP: 14-86 (-72)

• Indie: 38-57 (-19)

---

• Ages 18-34: 49-46 (+3)

• Ages 35-54: 42-52 (-10)

• Ages 55+: 30-67 (-37)

---

• No… https://t.co/IrBghLhHIJ pic.twitter.com/qphtNJOhNk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2025



But because all three of his opponents myopically insist upon remaining in the race, it's going to be nearly impossible to stop Mamdani at the ballot box. The hour is growing late. One-on-one, the odious Andrew Cuomo has a shot. Three on one? It's Mamdani -- the person featured in all the clips above -- waltzing to victory:

NYC MAYOR POLL: Head-to-head



🟦 Zohran Mamdani: 48%

🟨 Andrew Cuomo: 44%

——

• Ages 18-29: Mamdani 75-22%

• Ages 30-44: Mamdani 65-31%

• Ages 45-64: Cuomo 55-37%

• Ages 65+: Cuomo 56-37%

---

• Dem: Mamdani 64-32%

• GOP: Cuomo 83-4%

• Indie: Cuomo 57-35%

---

• White:… https://t.co/k5RJkkCXbt pic.twitter.com/XNRkNxQVV4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 9, 2025





