Vance Gave It Right Back to Critics Upset With His Take on the...
Zohran Mamdani: How Dare My Critics Attack Me for Things I've Said

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 10, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Democratic Party's nominee for mayor in our nation's most populous city is a young Communist with zero executive experience at any level.  He also despises law enforcement, as he's repeatedly made clear in public statements.  He has called New York's police force "wicked and corrupt," "racist," and "anti-queer," among other smears  Responding to a tweet about an officer being spotted weeping in his patrol car, Zohran Mamdai reveled in the officer's pain.  He's mused that prisons serve no good purpose.  He repeatedly called for NYPD to be defunded and even 'dismantled.' In making one of those many demands, he was clear that he had no interest in 'fake cuts,' insisting on real, deep, meaningful cuts.  In one interview, he suggested that $1 billion be slashed from the police budget.  Wouldn't that course of action threaten public safety?  Not according to Mamdani, who said that the NYPD itself is a "major threat to public safety:"

But now that Mamdani, a wealthy scion of privilege and staggering hypocrite, can taste an electoral victory, he's pretending that all of his previous public statements are illegitimate targets for scrutiny.  He says his critics are debating a "mythical" version of himself, exploiting comments that are "out of step" with his campaign:


Zohran Mamdani's own words, which he consciously and intentionally published as a grown adult, are "out of step" with the campaign of...Zohran Mamdani?  He's not claiming his tweets are "mythical," because they're very real.  He's essentially trying to argue that the 2020-2021 version of himself no longer applies.  Setting aside the obvious and clumsy political expediency at play here (Mamdani also says he's not a Communist, for political reasons, even though he is one), is there evidence that he's truly a changed man?  Quite the opposite, I'd argue.  But don't ask me.  Ask him:

As Bill Ackman notes, "in NYC, because of bail reform those arrested for all but the most serious crimes are released almost immediately back on to the streets. The effect of these policies deters the NYPD from arrests for all but the most serious crimes. What this means is that those who remain incarcerated at Rikers are the most hardened criminals who have committed the most heinous crimes. And these are whom Zohran Madani is targeting for early release from Rikers. Think about what this means for the future of crime in NYC and the NYPD’s approach to policing." Mamdani's hands will liekly be tied by the political process in Albany when it comes to many of his terrible and unrealistic left-wing promises on "free" services and wild price controls. But on crime-related policies, he'll have more authority to pursue and implement his vision. Criminals would rejoice:


Law enforcement experts say this would be a disastrous policy:

It would follow in the footsteps of Chicago's Brandon Johnson, one of the least successful and least popular politicians in the country.  He has zero real world knowledge or experience in how law enforcement works.  He spouts trite soundbytes from the bleeding heart playbook, and bear-hugs polyannish fantasies that have not succeeded in practice as a substitute for aggressive, tried-and-true law enforcement methods:

The "Department of Community Safety" is NYPD.  But this man hates the cops and considers them to be a threat to public safety -- though he won't say that out loud anymore, at least for now.  As for those tax hikes, Mamdani seems to think the rich will just happily line up and take it, and he'll persuade them how wonderful things can be.  Good luck with that, especially since he doesn't seem to understand his own policy.  Notice, too, that he's saying these things to an infamous tax delinquent in Al Sharpton:


How can a man like this be the frontrunner? Well, he's standing for election in a deep blue city, representing a party's base that increasingly dislikes police, hates Israel, and loves Socialism.  No, really:

But because all three of his opponents myopically insist upon remaining in the race, it's going to be nearly impossible to stop Mamdani at the ballot box. The hour is growing late. One-on-one, the odious Andrew Cuomo has a shot.  Three on one?  It's Mamdani -- the person featured in all the clips above -- waltzing to victory:


Editor's Note: Socialism is rising within the Democrat Party, which has nominated a Communist in New York City.  Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth and fight the radicals. Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

