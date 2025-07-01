DeSantis Announces a New Role for the National Guard
Trump Gives Illegal Aliens Advise About Escaping From Alligators
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package
Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting
Can Anyone Defeat Byron Donalds?
Senate Narrowly Passes Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill
CISA Responds to the Latest Threat From Iran-Linked Hackers
SCOTUS Declines First Amendment Challenge From Massachusetts Teacher
Man Accused of Murdering University of Idaho Students' Fate Decided
VIP
Is North Carolina a New Pickup Opportunity With Tillis' Announcement?
Airbnb's Attempts to Ignore its Shareholders May Cost Them
End Biden’s Green Energy Scams Once and For All
Tipsheet

Yes, He's a Communist

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | July 01, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani says he is not a Communist.  We'll come back to that claim in a moment, but first, let me remind you that he also says he's not a supporter of defunding the police.  He calls that allegation a fear tactic and a right-wing smear from MAGA billionaires.  But he's called for NYPD to be defunded many, many times.  In other words, he sees the reading of his own quotes aloud as something of a sinister lie, or whatever.  Look at his assertion in a recent mayoral debate below, then compare that to what he's said.  Repeatedly.  And publicly.  

Advertisement

It's almost as if he's a shameless liar and an extremist who cannot be trusted.  Up first, the campaign rhetoric...


...versus the actual beliefs, stated on numerous occasions, in various forums:

Recommended

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Advertisement


He routinely and explicitly called for defunding NYPD, referring to them as racist, anti-queer, wicked, and a "major threat to public safety."  He even rejected the idea of "fake cuts," repeating "defund the police" for emphasis.  Now, he says noticing such things is an unfair and dishonest attack against him.  So perhaps when he denies that he's a Communist, his credibility should also be questioned:


His denial is fundamentally untrue, though he may obscure that reality as a matter of semantics.  However you slice it, however, demanding a rise in class consciousness in furtherance of the goal of "seizing the means of production" is straight Marxism:

What the purpose is about this entire project -- it's not simply to raise class consciousness, but to win socialism. And obviously raising class consciousness is a critical part of that. But making sure that we have candidates that both understand that and are willing to put that forward at every which moment that they have and every which opportunity that they're given. We have to continue to elect more socialists and we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our socialism. There are also other issues that we firmly believe in. Whether it's BDS, right, or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.

Advertisement

What he's talking about is textbook Communist theory, wrapped in the radical language of Communism.  This looks like another L for Democrat-aligned "fact"-"checker," Politifact.  He's "not" a Communist only because he thinks the label might be a little too scary, for now.  His obsession with redistribution of wealth and "fairness" (his family's wealth is just fine, of course) flies in the face of the American system of capitalism, which he also abhors.  In case you missed it, don't take my word for it:


On one hand, there is Mamdani, an immigrant from the third world (again, in his own words) who wants to attain power in order to overthrow the system that has made this country so prosperous, and has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic project in the history of humanity.  On the other hand, on behalf of core American values, I present President Abraham Lincoln:

Property is the fruit of labor ---property is desirable --- is a positive good in the world. That some should be rich, shows that others may become rich, and hence is just encouragement to industry and enterprize. Let not him who is houseless pull down the house of another; but let him labor diligently and build one for himself, thus by example assuring that his own shall be safe from violence when built.

Advertisement

Perhaps Mamdani's rebuttal would be that violence is but an "artificial construct" (except for the true violence perpetrated by law enforcement, naturally):


It should be no surprise that Mamdani is a massive fan of San Francisco's failed left-wing District Attorney, who created such a disaster that the very progressive voters of the city recalled him from office.  Having learned absolutely nothing, Mamdani wants to apply that approach to New York:


As for his declaration that billionaires should not exist (again, his own family's fabulous wealth is perfectly fine, of course), I'm not sure how he plans to square that position with his magical plan to tax them in order to pay for all of his ludicrous freebies.  On that front, I'll leave you with this:

Tags:

NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Senate Narrowly Passes Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Leah Barkoukis
Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors Matt Vespa
Trump Gives Illegal Aliens Advise About Escaping From Alligators Katie Pavlich
Zohran Mamdani Really Posted This. Read the Room, Man. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Advertisement