Yes, He's a Communist

Zohran Mamdani says he is not a Communist. We'll come back to that claim in a moment, but first, let me remind you that he also says he's not a supporter of defunding the police. He calls that allegation a fear tactic and a right-wing smear from MAGA billionaires. But he's called for NYPD to be defunded many, many times. In other words, he sees the reading of his own quotes aloud as something of a sinister lie, or whatever. Look at his assertion in a recent mayoral debate below, then compare that to what he's said. Repeatedly. And publicly.

It's almost as if he's a shameless liar and an extremist who cannot be trusted. Up first, the campaign rhetoric...

Don't believe the MAGA billionaires funding Andrew Cuomo's fear-driven campaign: I will not defund the police.



I will let them do their actual jobs by investing in social and mental health workers, and pursuing evidence-based policies that deliver safety. pic.twitter.com/vcSOKuZYDA — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 13, 2025



...versus the actual beliefs, stated on numerous occasions, in various forums:

Mamdani takes care to say what he knows people want to hear: That he doesn’t want to defund the police and that he believes they have a critical role to play in public safety.



I don’t believe him, and neither should you. Why not. When ppl tell you who they are, believe them.👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/5xDsXzClDf — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) June 12, 2025

Queer liberation means defund the police. https://t.co/cuuwBI9dsv — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2020

We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.



What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD.



But your deal with @NYCMayor uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat.



NO to fake cuts - defund the police. https://t.co/2RCXU8heg2 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 29, 2020

This is the same Zohran Mamdani who said he would defund the police by $1 billion.



Zohran wants law enforcement protection for himself but not for New Yorkers. https://t.co/pbGboMNTiS pic.twitter.com/f1rlopCHqM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2025



He routinely and explicitly called for defunding NYPD, referring to them as racist, anti-queer, wicked, and a "major threat to public safety." He even rejected the idea of "fake cuts," repeating "defund the police" for emphasis. Now, he says noticing such things is an unfair and dishonest attack against him. So perhaps when he denies that he's a Communist, his credibility should also be questioned:

WELKER: Trump called you a communist. Are you a communist?



MAMDANI: I am not and I already have to get used to the fact that the president is going to talk about how I look, how I sound, where I am from and who I am—I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign… pic.twitter.com/MjNDOaNEIf — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025



His denial is fundamentally untrue, though he may obscure that reality as a matter of semantics. However you slice it, however, demanding a rise in class consciousness in furtherance of the goal of "seizing the means of production" is straight Marxism:

This is not terrible AI, it's a real message from the current frontrunner for NYC Mayor to his socialist comrades.



"The end goal of seizing the means of production."



I can't believe this is actually happening. pic.twitter.com/KNxQV2QCX7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 30, 2025

What the purpose is about this entire project -- it's not simply to raise class consciousness, but to win socialism. And obviously raising class consciousness is a critical part of that. But making sure that we have candidates that both understand that and are willing to put that forward at every which moment that they have and every which opportunity that they're given. We have to continue to elect more socialists and we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our socialism. There are also other issues that we firmly believe in. Whether it's BDS, right, or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.

What he's talking about is textbook Communist theory, wrapped in the radical language of Communism. This looks like another L for Democrat-aligned "fact"-"checker," Politifact. He's "not" a Communist only because he thinks the label might be a little too scary, for now. His obsession with redistribution of wealth and "fairness" (his family's wealth is just fine, of course) flies in the face of the American system of capitalism, which he also abhors. In case you missed it, don't take my word for it:

WATCH: Asked by CNN if he likes capitalism, Zohran Mamdani says, “No, I have many critiques of capitalism.” pic.twitter.com/1u5gwzl9OE — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 27, 2025



On one hand, there is Mamdani, an immigrant from the third world (again, in his own words) who wants to attain power in order to overthrow the system that has made this country so prosperous, and has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic project in the history of humanity. On the other hand, on behalf of core American values, I present President Abraham Lincoln:

Property is the fruit of labor ---property is desirable --- is a positive good in the world. That some should be rich, shows that others may become rich, and hence is just encouragement to industry and enterprize. Let not him who is houseless pull down the house of another; but let him labor diligently and build one for himself, thus by example assuring that his own shall be safe from violence when built.

Perhaps Mamdani's rebuttal would be that violence is but an "artificial construct" (except for the true violence perpetrated by law enforcement, naturally):

“Violence is an artificial construction. And so we have to be very clear. What is happening here with these district attorneys — *that* is violence.” https://t.co/NM3uoPrtHX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2025



It should be no surprise that Mamdani is a massive fan of San Francisco's failed left-wing District Attorney, who created such a disaster that the very progressive voters of the city recalled him from office. Having learned absolutely nothing, Mamdani wants to apply that approach to New York:

Big Chesa fan https://t.co/uV7lLDqtVQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 30, 2025



As for his declaration that billionaires should not exist (again, his own family's fabulous wealth is perfectly fine, of course), I'm not sure how he plans to square that position with his magical plan to tax them in order to pay for all of his ludicrous freebies. On that front, I'll leave you with this: