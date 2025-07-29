Mamdani's Hypocrisy and Opulence Are Perfectly On-Brand for Communist Elites

Communist Zohran Mamdani -- who is indeed a Communist, in addition to being the Democratic Party's nominee for Mayor of New York City -- raised some eyebrows when he announced he'd be leaving the US for a period of time, right in the middle of his campaign to run America's largest city. It turns out that the reason behind his days-long jaunt to Africa was to celebrate his wedding in elaborate and lavish fashion. We congratulate the couple and wish them many years of happiness in their relationship. We also aren't opposed to elaborate and lavish parties. But we must also point out what a festival of myopia and hypocrisy this event represented. I can't imagine it was an accident that Mamdani's opulent event was scheduled for after primary season, during which he fevently cosplayed as a man of the people and a True Comrade.

Juxtapose his demonization of wealth and wealthy people, his many calls (subsequently and dishonestly denied) to defund the police, and his musings about abolishing private property with how he actually lives his own life. He jetted of to his fabulously rich family's overseas compound, which they own, to celebrate his nuptials, surrounded by heavily-armed security:

Inside Zohran Mamdani’s posh multi-day Uganda wedding bash with phone jamming system, armed guards https://t.co/QxmMnkMt3I pic.twitter.com/yDXwZiX87p — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2025

Socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his recent nuptials with a lavish, three-day affair at his family’s ritzy, secluded Ugandan compound — complete with masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system, The Post has learned. The gates of the bustling, private compound, which sits in the wealthy Buziga Hill area outside the capital city of Kampala, were heavily guarded by military-style, masked men this week, with guests streaming in and partying until midnight, according to sources in the town who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons...He told his social media followers Sunday he was heading to his homeland to celebrate with his wealthy filmmaker mom and professor dad, who own the Buziga Hill property. The neighborhood is home to some of Uganda’s richest, including billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira, a city tycoon with stakes in real estate, tourism, petroleum and infrastructure, and houses neighboring the Mamdanis easily fetch more than $1 million.



The home is set back from the road and sits on two acres of lush gardens surrounded by trees, has breathtaking, panoramic view of Lake Victoria and features at least three security gates. This week, it was transformed into a party pad, with Christmas lights strung into the canopy of trees in the garden and music blaring, sources said. On Tuesday, buses, several Mercedes and a Range Rover 4 were seen driving to the compound. Security was extremely tight, sources said. “Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event,” one witness confirmed to The Post. “One gate had around nine guards stationed at it,” they added...Mamdani’s parents, Nair, 67, and her husband, Mahmood Mamdani, 78, an anti-Israel political theorist, live on the estate but also split their time between New York and New Delhi.

Mamdani declares his opposition to capitalism, which he calls "theft", but that system has made his own family extremely comfortable. And his talk of abolishing private property would be for others, it would seem. He's repeatedly called for defunding the police, but when he and his loved ones and friends need protection, they hire a phalanx of armed-to-the-teeth security guards. Some of them are even masked, which is a fun tidbit, given the Left's current furor over ICE personnel shielding their faces, made necessary by widespread doxxing efforts from left-wing activists, as well as a more than 800 percent increase in violent attacks against agents. But over in Uganda, for Mamdani's big party, masked, gun-toting men in uniform are quite welcome, apparently. Note well that the security for this bash wasn't provided by unarmed social workers. This man purports to be baffled by the purpose of prisons and is pro-illegal immigration. But for his family's high-end digs and gatherings, they certainly seem to appreciate the valueof walls and men with guns keeping people out of where they don't belong. Mamdani thinks billionaires shouldn't exist, but his family lives and rubs elbows among them. Again, he's a rich kid, whose tri-continental parents divide their time across multiple properties and time zones. A few more interesting details, via the New York Post's sources in Uganda:

“Then on Friday, inside the compound, there were military style tents being taken down when the party had finished,” they added. “Then what looked like Mamdani personal security guards took over at the gates.” ... “Local children have been watching Mamdani on TV, and everyone was talking about him, but not about the wedding,” another resident said. “For us, it’s just about survival. We’re just trying to win the bread and make sure our families are OK.” “We had heard that Mamdani was going to be Mayor of New York, and he had made it over in America,” another added. “We want to know now if we can get free visas to the U.S. and to travel to New York like he did.”

When the guys with the big guns left after the party died down, the family's typical "personal security" detail took over. It's not surprising that Ugandans fighting for mere survival might hear the commotion behind the guarded gates ("at least three") hope to come to the United States. He's lived a very charmed life, while pretending to be some champion of the downtrodden. As I noted on-air, Mamdani's cushy, self-serving double standards are entirely in alignment with how Communist elites tend to operate:

Mamdani’s hypocrisy is actually very much in keeping with a rich tradition of Communist elites living large as their subjects suffer: pic.twitter.com/YPnGrNYMIv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2025

This is also a very good point:

Mamdani won't' go to Israel because "human rights" — but he will have his fancy mega-wedding celebration in Uganda — a country where being gay is punishable by execution — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 28, 2025



Mamdani does a lot of preening and virtue signaling about 'queerness,' including these attacks on NYPD:

Queer liberation means defund the police. https://t.co/cuuwBI9dsv — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 6, 2020

The biggest risk of a Mamdani mayorship?



Mass exodus from the NYPD.



This occurred in SF under the radical left DA, Chesa Boudin.



When police aren't supported, they quit, retire early, or never join in the first place.



Here's what Mamdani has said about the NYPD. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/307hqHnvO3 — Michelle Tandler 🎗 (@michelletandler) July 10, 2025



This radical wants to boycott Israel over supposed "human rights" issues (also refusing to condemn the violent "globalize the intifada" movement, of course, because he supports it). Meanwhile, this is the country where he chose to throw a glamorous soiree at his family's luxurious compound:

The president of Uganda signed a punitive anti-gay bill on Monday that includes the death penalty, enshrining into law an intensifying crackdown against LGBTQ people in the East African nation. It is one of the world’s most restrictive anti-gay measures. https://t.co/tQ9X370Vom — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 29, 2023

He's a genuine Communist ideologue who wants his radical ideology imposed on the masses, so long as he retains his privileged and luxurious lifestyle. Standards and consequences are for the masses, you see.

