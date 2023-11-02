MUST WATCH: Hamas Says Everything They Do is Justified, and They Won't Stop Until Israel is Gone

Hamas couldn't be any clearer about their genocidal, ethnic cleansing intentions. While their supporters in the West perversely flip the truth on its head and accuse Israel of everything of which Hamas is actually guilty, the terror group's leadership just keep stating their intentions out loud. There is no subtely or nuance. They lie as often as they feel the need to, but they are unambiguous about their overarching goal of murdering Jews and exterminating the Jewish state. From five star luxury in Qatar, their leaders order their foot soldiers to slaugher Jews and to hide behind and around civilians when Israel responds. All of it is justified. And it will never stop. This is basically a commercial for Israel's defensive war:

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

"Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country...[it] must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this with full force...We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will [commit attacks like October 7th] again and again. [This was] just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth. Will we have a price to pay? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs."

The host asks, "does that mean the annihilation of Israel?" The Hamas mouthpiece's immediate and unequivocal reply: "Yes, of course." He goes on to assert total victimhood, justifying anything and everything Hamas does. "We are the victims of the occupation, period." (Side note: Gaza hasn't been "occupied" since 2005). "Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On October 7th, October 10th, October 1,000,000, everything we do is justified." Israel must be annihilated, "of course," and "everything we do is justified." What they do is butcher women and children, torturing and murdering Jewish families in front of each other. As you watch this clip, bear in mind the Hamas leader's claim in the video above that they didn't really target civilians:

.@SecBlinken on family attacked by Hamas: "The father's eye gouged out, the mother's breast cut off, the girl's foot amputated, the boy's fingers cut off before they were executed, and then their executioners sat down and had a meal. That is what this society is dealing with." pic.twitter.com/ei5TLh9xN6 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 31, 2023

They maimed and mutilated a family of four -- while they were still alive, as their loved ones watched -- before murdering them all. Then they say down in that family's home and defiled it further by eating a meal. Horrific, sub-human savagery. This is what Israel is up against. An implacable enemy, operating on their border, that quite literally wants their entire country gone and its citizens dead. Israel has an obligation to its people to protect them from further slaughter by completely destroying Hamas, the terrorist government of Gaza. None of the gaslighting or spin or lying from Hamas sympathizers around the world (who find all of Israel's actions, and even its existence, illegitimate) can change these fundamental truths. It's not "genocide," or anything close to it, for Israel to fight Hamas aggressively. To the extent that civilians die in the process, it is because Hamas intentionally wants them to die, having purposefully used them as human shields. They also lie incessantly about death tolls, and their fake numbers are repeated as truth by their various puppets and useful idiots. Their ideology, theology, and actions are manically murderous. Would any "intellectuals" care to "contextualize" this April 2023 sermon by a Hamas official?

WATCH: Palestinian terrorist leader calls for the genocide of Jews, and prays to Allah to help Muslims behead Jews: "Oh Allah, Enable Us to Get to the Necks of the Jews"pic.twitter.com/3tlkvGzS1L — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 29, 2023

"What can be more beautiful than ending your life by dying for the sake of Allah? ... Oh Allah, bring annihilation upon the Jews...Count them, kill them one by one, and do not leave a single one of them alive." This is the reality Israel faces, on its doorstep, in the wake of unimaginable horror and terror. Israel must do what it must do. And we must support them.