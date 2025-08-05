Yes, Blame the Hamas Death Cult for Every Single Ounce of Suffering in Gaza

This past weekend, I appeared on “Fox News Sunday” as a panelist, opining on matters ranging from the shambolic state of the Democratic Party to an absurd and protracted culture war skirmish. If you watch the clips in those hyperlinks, and crank the volume all the way up, you may notice a faint commotion outside the studio. A small handful of "pro-Palestinian" protesters were creating as much noise as they could, chanting, banging on pots and pans, and blaring a police-style siren (ironically, I'd bet that many, most, or all of these agitators also support defunding the police, which is another fixation of the Dirtbag Coalition they represent). Here's one video that illustrates what was going on:

Kamala Harris was a top public validator of President Biden’s ongoing, supposedly ship-shape fitness for office. If she tries to run for president for a third time, she will be saddled with her myriad shortcomings, the Biden-Harris record, AND this credibility problem: pic.twitter.com/aGPXKm63bP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2025

This collection of pro-Hamas malcontents didn't even come close to derailing the broadcast or distracting our on-air concentration, but they have caused a great nuisance to workers inside the building, for days on end. Many organizations and companies are housed in that location, and their employees have had to listen to this relentless, pointless ruckus all day long. The gathered noisemakers have been shouting at people entering and exiting the building, often shrieking the ubiquitous left-wing catch-all epithet: "Shame!" After my segments, I tweeted a message to the mini-mob:

To the unhinged losers causing a racket outside our studios:



You can bang your pots and chant “shame” all day long. I feel none. I feel pride in telling the truth, strongly supporting Israel, and unwaveringly opposing the Hamas death cult and your demented cause. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 3, 2025

This prompted a characteristically gross and mendacious reply from a Hamas apologist and venomous loather of Israel. I won't be embedding his posts or naming this person, but this is what he wrote, as relayed to me by others:

Imagine supporting mass death for 22 months, one of the worst massacres of this century, thousands of kids killed, and then accusing your opponents of being/supporting a ‘death cult’.

Here is my statement on this morally-bereft nonsense:

I don’t find it productive to engage with people who are very dishonest and who noisily occupy the moral low ground while dressing it up as something noble. But I will reiterate that the Hamas Death Cult started this heinous war with a massacre of unimaginable savagery. That Death Cult has rejected every viable path to ending the misery they’ve inflicted, has refused to surrender, and has refused to release the remaining living hostages they stole (and are currently starving). They boast that their butchery was a great success. They vow to repeat their genocidal atrocities as often as possible. They revel in Jewish death, and also accept Palestinian death as propaganda opportunities. This is why they are a Death Cult. And they rely on lies from their odious allies around the world to survive to fight and kill another day. It’s ghastly and evil.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Death Cultists eagerly exploit Palestinian deaths for their purposes. They admit it openly. It is their strategy and they're proud to say so, just like they're "proud" to "sacrifice" (notice the active verb) "martyrs," including unwilling ones:

"Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs."



He's not just talking about Hamas fighters here. He's talking about the women and children they're hiding behind. https://t.co/3cakf2n9Gz — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 28, 2024

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a prominent member of the Hamas political bureau, was asked in an interview why Hamas built over 300 miles of tunnels in the Gaza Strip but has never built bomb shelters for Gazan civilians...“We built the tunnels because we are fighting from inside the tunnels,” Abu Marzouk replied. He offered no explanation at all as to why Hamas has not separately constructed bunkers for Gazan civilians below their apartment buildings, schools and workplaces...Hamas considers two million Gazan civilians, including children, as martyrs, whether they want to be or not...“We are called a nation of martyrs,” said another top Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad. “And we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.” He promised more attacks: “There will be a second, a third, a fourth.” When asked whether he sought the annihilation of Israel, Hamad matter-of-factly replied, “Yes, of course.”

Other Palestinians who despise Hamas confirm this as well:

Watch: Mahmoud Habbash, the adviser to the Palestinian president reveals that Hamas is deliberately killing children and women in Gaza to damage Israel's image. They use children and women as human shield to sacrifice them for propaganda.pic.twitter.com/gaDJaqDFGW — Shimon Levit (@ShimonLevit) December 14, 2023

Imagine defending this. Imagine apologizing for this. Imagine rooting for this. Imagine blaming this on the Jews. It is crystal clear to anyone in touch with reality, and not blinded by hatred, that if people are genuinely concerned about suffering in Gaza, they should be furious at Hamas for starting this war, extending this war, and entirely selfishly blocking steps to ameliorate the suffering. All of the pressure and emphasis should be on Hamas surrendering and releasing the hostages. But for the crowd that was already opposed to Israel's very existence, and against Israel's self-defense after October 7th, and ripping down hostage posters in the weeks following the massacre and large-scale kidnapping, it's never been about the people of Gaza. It's been about the demonization and intended eradication of the Jewish State. These people are at best allied with Hamas, in terms of aligned interests. At worst, and this applies to many of them, they are actual supporters of the Hamas' barbarians and barbarity. Which is why they don't care at all about the anti-Hamas voices inside Gaza. Stories like this don't help their sick narrative, and certainly don't hurt Israel, so they're ignored or even threatened. This essay was written by a man named Yasser Abu Shabab, a Palestinian whose family members were murdered by Hamas. He decided to do something about it:

For the past seven weeks, our neighborhood has become the only area in Gaza governed by a Palestinian administration not affiliated with Hamas since 2007. Our armed patrols have successfully kept Hamas and other militant groups out. As a result, life here no longer feels like life in Gaza. In eastern Rafah, people have access to shelter, food, water, and basic medical supplies—all without fear of Hamas stealing aid or being caught in the crossfire with the Israeli military. The effect has been tremendous: no more airstrike casualties, no chaotic aid lines, no evacuation orders, and no fear of booby-trapped homes or children being used as human shields by Hamas. While there is still much to improve, people now sleep at night without fear of death. This should not be the exception in Gaza—it can be the model, the new norm. The vast majority of Gazans reject Hamas. They don’t want it to remain in power after the war ends. But though they hate Hamas, they still fear it. Since protests began earlier this year calling for the group’s removal, demonstrators have been killed, tortured or forced into hiding...Hamas still controls aid access and dominates institutions like the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or Unrwa. Hamas still turns aid centers into hubs for its own operations. In some areas, the only thing preventing people from fleeing is the presence of Israeli troops, which might withdraw as part of a cease-fire.

Re-read those accurate, devastating counts (stealing aid, human shields, dominating UNRWA) against Hamas. They're coming from Palestinians, not Israel or its allies. Notice that in the Hamas-free zone, enforced by heavily armed men, people have the supplies they need to survive. They are not hungry. They are not "caught in the crossfire" with Israeli forces because the Israelis recognize they're not the enemy and are leaving them alone. (This, for the record, is the opposite of what a "genocide" would look like). The villain, as always, is the Hamas death cult. Same phenomenon here:

BREAKING: A Palestinian woman created an aid system that fed 100,000 families in Gaza—free from Hamas control.



After receiving death threats from Hamas and their henchmen, she was forced to flee and is now hiding in a safe house in Israel. pic.twitter.com/F7WD2GOmxU — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 3, 2025

When much of the world had written off northern Gaza as unreachable, 30-year-old east-Jerusalem resident Sarah Awaidah and her team carved out a lifeline. Under the umbrella of Mena Aid, a regional partner coalition operating through the Multifaith Alliance (MFA), and in coordination with Israeli authorities, she built a system that moved hundreds of trucks of food and supplies into Gaza – bypassing Hamas and private contractors who had turned hunger into a business. The result: more than 100,000 families fed. The cost: her own safety..."I never imagined that creating a safe, independent humanitarian route would become the reason my life might end," Sarah Awaidah told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that took place in a safe house in Israel. "After delivering 346 trucks of aid between September 2024 and February 2025, we reached 100,622 families," Awaidah said. "We decided to scale up distribution on June 30, 2025, at a time when no one was able to get anything into Gaza because of looting, chaos and multiple layers of obstruction on the ground." Operating through Mena Aid, Awaidah’s team designed an alternative route to deliver food and essential supplies..."There’s a lot of private sector businessmen – some associated with Hamas and other political groups – who try to use aid to make millions," she said. "Because there’s such a shortage of goods, and prices are so high, some steal aid and sell it in the market. Others try to take over the supply routes so they can resell it." According to Awaidah, her team’s success threatened those who profit from scarcity. By flooding the market with free goods, they not only fed families but also drove down the inflated prices charged for basics like sugar and flour. "If there’s no sugar in Gaza, and we bring it in for free, they can’t keep selling it at outrageous prices," she said. "So we became their problem." ... The attacks on her came quickly. "I began receiving death threats – not just from Gaza, but from the West Bank… heartbreakingly, some came from people I once trusted."

Hamas and their allies are killing and threatening anyone who seeks to feed hungry Gazans through means that do not enrich Hamas. This is evil, Death Cult behavior. Israel, by contrast, is trying to facilitate this life-sustaining humanitarian aid. Some aid workers have been murdered. This woman has been forced into hiding amid death threats is now living in a safe house inside Israel. And all of this is the fault of...Israel? That is the Hamas line, of course. And it's the lie being spouted by intellectually and morally broken Hamas allies. These people screech about starvation in Gaza (many of them were lying about this for the better part of two years, and some of the most upsetting photographic examples of the crisis have turned out to be false), while backing a group that is entirely responsible for the ongoing war and the resulting hunger. These vile apologists are running interference for a Death Cult that threatens, maims and murders in order to stop the “wrong” people from feeding Gaza. They are the demented public relations agents of monsters who are intentionally starving the hostages they stole:

This image should be on the front page of every international newspaper today. Kudos to @nypost. pic.twitter.com/8rCbOMJukU — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) August 3, 2025

Those awful images are from a video released by Hamas because they're proud of their inhumanity. And as we highlighted yesterday, they're openly boasting that their unspeakable acts of vicious brutality are “working” in the realm of international public opinion. To the extent that they're correct in this bragging, it's a damnable indictment of so many global institutions, leaders and journalists. People of good character and good will must never be complicit with the Death Cult and its abominable machinations and manipulations, especially as its leaders pledge to carry out more atrocities, forever. I'll leave you with this:

Even Israel's international critics at the UN can't avoid the fact that a two-state solution can exist only if Hamas is removed from power and disarmed - which happens to be exactly the thing Israel is fighting for. pic.twitter.com/RyWE9DjS5D — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 4, 2025

There can be a ceasefire that Hamas accepts — including the release of hostages & disarming — or there can be this. Israel ripped their own citizens out of Gaza 20 years ago in a land for peace offering. They were rewarded with two decades of Hamas terror, culminating in 10/7/23. https://t.co/4cEI3tYxuW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2025

This leaked “decision,” I suspect, is a hard-nosed negotiating tool of the Israelis. They quite rightly refuse to reward Hamas for its active sabotage of any meaningful ceasefire or peace prospects, and quite rightly don't want to signal to supposed leaders in the UK, France, Canada etc. that their craven, amoral diplomatic bullying will yield even more Israeli concessions. This is a middle finger to those forces, and it's well deserved. Now not occupying Gaza can be considered an Israeli “concession” if any when a ceasefire may finally be reached.

