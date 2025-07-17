Hey, Chuck, This You?

Advertisement

Back in 2017, which is hardly ancient history, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York took to the upper chamber floor and delivered a speech against what he called a "modern brand of anti-Semitism." He was describing and decrying the so-called 'Boycott, Divest, Sanction' movement, or BDS, whose fanatical cause is to isolate and destroy the world's lone Jewish state. Anti-Israel zealots, among whom there is rampant anti-Semitism, have latched onto this morally-bereft cause -- even as many of them they oppose sanctions against enemy regimes. They seek to single out the tiny Jewish homeland, applying unique standards and calumnies against it. This is textbook anti-Semitism, the Democratic Senate leader argued, echoing many experts on the subject. Indeed, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ripped BDS as "bigoted" and "dangerous." Here he is, in his own words -- via his own website:

Anti-Semitism is a word that has been used throughout history when Jewish people are judged and measured by one standard and the rest by another. When everyone else was allowed to farm and Jews could not; when anyone else could live in Moscow and Jews could not; when others could become academics or tradesmen and Jews could not. The word to describe all of these acts is anti-Semitism. So it is with anti-Zionism; the idea that all other peoples can seek and defend their right to self-determination but Jews cannot; that other nations have a right to exist, but the Jewish state of Israel does not. Anti-Zionism, unfortunately, continues to bubble up in many different forms. There is perhaps no greater example than the pernicious effort to delegitimize Israel through boycotts, divestment, and sanctions. The BDS movement is a deeply biased campaign that I would say...is a “reinvented form of anti-Semitism” because it seeks to impose boycotts on Israel and not on any other nation. I hope that states across the country continue to push back against the BDS movement, by boycotting the boycotters, as my home state of New York has done. And I hope that my fellow Senators will join me in condemning this modern brand of anti-Semitism...

Per Schumer -- and I happen to agree -- BDS is "pernicious," "deeply biased," and a "reinvented" and "modern brand of anti-Semitism" that must be condemned. Boycott the boycotters, he urged. Well, perhaps the most high-profile boycotter in American politics right now is Zohran Mamdani. This clip got a lot of attention for the Communist "seize the means of production" bit, but he also listed BDS as a top priority:

As we noted recently, Mamdani has repeatedly refused to disavow the murderous "Globalize the Intifada" slogan, which not only glorifies Jew killing, but demands an international expansion of that violent project. Globalize the Intifadists have heeded that call in our own country, sickeningly. Mamdani now reportedly playing rhetorical games, but embracing the spirit and ideals of the genocidal 'Intifada' ideology while pretending that term means something other than what it does. He's tried that trick before, earning a denunciation from the Holocaust Museum in the process. Here's the latest version of his refusal to disavow 'globalize the Intifada:'

This is almost worse. He's open to massaging the messaging, but wants everyone to know he's still on board for the point of Intifada. So Mamdani is an Intifada adherent who doesn't believe Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state, and who is -- under Schumer's own definition -- an anti-Semite. And now he's the mayoral nominee of Schumer's political party, in Schumer's home city. Will Schumer follow the demand he himself articulated and 'boycott the boycotter'? We'll see, but don't count on it. Radical figures like Mamdani, AOC and Jasmine Crockett are the future of the Democratic Party, and their followers are trying to purge people like Schumer and even Hakeem Jeffries. The Senate Minority Leader says he's already spoken to Mamdani by phone, and will meet the anti-Semitic BDS cheerleader in person:

The political earthquake that shook the Democratic Party when Zohran Mamdani won New York City's primary last month has rattled its way down to Washington, D.C., as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., teamed up with Mamdani at a "Communication and Organizing Skillshare Breakfast" on Wednesday morning. Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive champion and youngest woman elected to Congress, was an early endorser of Mamdani, the 33-year-old so-called democratic socialist who has yet to land key endorsements from New York Democratic leaders...Mamdani has yet to secure endorsements from two top New York Democrats - House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer...When Fox News asked Schumer if he was meeting with Mamdani in Washington on Wednesday, he said, "I spoke with him last night and will be meeting in New York City." And on Monday, Jeffries told reporters, "I'm scheduled to meet with the Democratic nominee at the end of the week back home in Brooklyn."

I discussed this dynamic on Fox News:

Finally, despite many people's well-earned contempt for the disgraced and odious Andrew Cuomo, might he be...the best option to stop Mamdani? This only works, even in theory, if two out of the top three non-Mamdani candidates agree step aside, which they do not sound inclined to do. Gulp:

