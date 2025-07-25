The Sick Jihad Against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The violent "pro-Palestinian" movement purports to care deeply about the plague of acute hunger inside Gaza. Amid their disgusting, ignorant and defamatory screaming about a non-existent Israeli "genocide," they say the Jewish state is responsible for people who are "starving." While many claims of famine in the territory have been overblown over the course of many months, there are absolutely Gazans in desperate need of nourishment. The problem, from an Israeli perspective, is that much of the international aid that flows into the strip is immediately commandeered and stolen by Hamas terrorists. They hoard supplies for themselves and sell food -- which is supposed to be free for beleaguered recipients -- to desperate members of the community at outrageous, gouging prices. They do so to finance their own survival and terrorist operations. To break this cycle of abuse, the United States, with Israel's blessing, established the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The group has provided tens of millions of meals to Gazans. As a reward for these acts of unequivocal good, GHF has been relentlessly attacked, both literally and rhetorically. They are cutting out Hamas as an evil middle man, threatening the terror group's finances, which is why Hamas is doing what they do -- murdering people:

Hamas purposely targeted and murdered five aid workers in Gaza last night and potentially took more hostages. Yet, I haven’t seen the story hardly anywhere. Disgraceful. The double standard is so outrageous. pic.twitter.com/rfjJcotKxa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 12, 2025

Hamas killed at least eight aid workers from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in a targeted ambush while the workers, all local Palestinians, were en route to a food distribution site west of Khan Younis on June 11, the nonprofit group stated. The incident occurred around 10 pm local time as the team traveled toward one of GHF’s primary aid hubs. The GHF stated that several additional team members were wounded in the ambush, and some may have been abducted. The nonprofit group has previously faced threats from Hamas, which has publicly denounced GHF’s independent distribution model and sought to disrupt its operations in recent weeks. Weeks before the murders, individuals suspected to be Hamas Arrow Unit members attempted to undermine the distribution of aid at a GHF site, a former US security official familiar with operations at the nonprofit’s distribution facility told FDD’s The Long War Journal. The source was provided anonymity due to concerns about their safety. Photos, footage, and other material related to operations at the GHF site reviewed by The Long War Journal and verified by the former US security official concluded that “agitators,” judged to be members of Hamas, embedded among the crowd at a GHF facility and attempted to disrupt the site.

GHF is also exposing how much of the vaunted "international community" is aligned with Hamas, an embarrassing exposure that has irked those organizations and institutions. So while Hamas murders GHF aid workers and threatens and attacks Gazans who receive GHF assistance, global establishment groups are once again effectively partnering with Hamas by criticizing and delegitimizing GHF's work. Look at this madness, directly caused by a refusal to work through Israeli-approved channels to support urgent humanitarian goals while decoupling from Hamas. They'd rather let precious, needed food rot in the sun. Remember, though, they care very deeply about the people of Gaza. And this is all somehow the Jewish state's fault:

Unbelievable footage: The contents of approximately 950 food trucks, inspected and approved by Israel, are rotting on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing because the UN refuses to distribute them.



Today, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) offered to distribute the aid in… pic.twitter.com/5bUoyeFEkZ — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) July 23, 2025

Such an unbelievable scandal.



The UN lies about not being able to get aid in Gaza while 950 trucks of their aid already sits undistributed IN Gaza.



The UN must stop playing politics with human lives & distribute these supplies or let @GHFUpdates do it for them.



Better yet:… https://t.co/Alphf4MqFV — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 23, 2025

The United Nations will not cooperate with Israeli security-approved distribution methods, so they're letting the food go to waste, while purporting to worry about severe malnutrition within Gaza. The 'news' media's role in this ongoing scandal is to castigate GHF as an impediment to aid distribution, rather than a constructive solution to it. The failing, corrupt "international organizations" see GHF as humiliating competition, and Hamas views them as putting their gravy train in jeopardy. In spite of this (or because of this), many journalists run stories critical of GHF, rather than the terrorists who attack innocent Palestinian people for availing themselves of free food and supplies. And as usual, when Hamas commands 'jump,' many journalists ask, 'how high?' Hamas constantly foments dangerous situations, or totally fabricates incidents altogether, then makes lurid and false accusations that Israeli forces are randomly massacring civilians at aid sites. This has been disproven and debunked over and over again, yet whenever Hamas' so-called "Health Ministry" decides to allege another fake Israeli massacre, social media posts and headlines get written immediately. Retractions don't reverse the deliberately false drumbeat of information warfare against GHF (which is, in essence, pro-Hamas propaganda):

In several embarrassing instances, @washingtonpost, @Reuters and @CNN had to issue corrections for their gross violations of journalistic integrity.



But the damage had been done. pic.twitter.com/l8vTucJjHP — Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (@GHFUpdates) July 17, 2025





Commentary's Seth Mandel recently described various examples of media malpractice as journalists have waged a misinformation war against GHF. Culprits include CNN, CBS, ABC, the Associated Press, Reuters, and MSNBC. The Wall Street Journal, disappointingly, has also joined the chorus. National Review has more:

The new system, if imperfect, was created in an effort to remove a key source of revenue from Hamas terrorists by establishing an aid distribution network outside of the group’s control...In fact, a new report from the Washington Post indicates Hamas is facing “financial and administrative crisis as revenue dries up” — in large part because Hamas can no longer divert and resell aid. Chapin Fay, a spokesman for GHF, tells NR the group “completely disagrees” with the WSJ’s characterization of its aid distribution efforts as “chaotic” and “deadly.” And in fact, he argues, much of the public perception of the GHF in America has been influenced by misleading or outright false reporting that relies upon propaganda from Hamas as fact. Fay, speaking to NR from Israel after having visited GHF’s sites in Gaza over the past week, said the operations he witnessed were “very smooth, unlike what you read about.” ... “We have one singular mission, which is to feed people in Gaza, and when the IDF and/or Israel makes that more difficult, we have called them out in the past.” Fay called attention to a pattern seen with Hamas trying to incite violence at their sites, after which the Gaza Health Ministry puts out statistics that are “at best, inflated, and at worst, just false, and tries to blame Israel, and now us, for that.”

The United Nations could work alongside GHF and do everything within its power to stay within Israel's security guardrails to feed hungry people without empowering and enriching Hamas. Instead, food spoils in the sun as they decline to do their work without Hamas. And the media leaps at every chance to lob potshots at GHF, up to and including amplifying made-up Israeli "massacres" at distribution sites, as fabricated by Hamas. Of course, Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization fighting to survive after being decimated by the IDF, following Hamas' murderous rampage of October 7, 2023. They're evil, but their actions against GHF at least make sense within that context. What is the UN's excuse? What is the media's excuse? I'll leave you with my radio interview with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's leader this week:

GHF's @JohnnieM joins the @GuyBensonShow to discuss:



— GHF's work delivering nearly 89 million meals to the people of Gaza to date

— False allegations by Hamas and the media

— The lack of aid coming from the @UN and other international humanitarian organizations, and more.… pic.twitter.com/PdMRGm0YI7 — Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (@GHFUpdates) July 23, 2025



With ceasefire negotiations ongoing (Israel has said yes many times, as Hamas says no), a key Hamas demand is reportedly the ejection of GHF from the strip. Think about why that might be. I'll close with another reminder that all the violence and suffering in Gaza could end right now if Hamas released the hostages they stole nearly two years ago and surrendered. There would be peace. Israel wants peace. Hamas wants death. It's impossible to accurately analyze the conflict without centering this grim reality.