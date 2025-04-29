Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'

One of the ways the 'news' media has sanitized the appalling bigotry and pro-terrorism radicalism of the West's Hamas hate marches is by reframing them rhetorically. Rather than reporting what is actually said at these depraved gatherings, participants are whitewashed as merely 'pro-Palestinian' demonstrators or "peace" activists. I'm sure those descriptors apply to some of the attendees, but how many rallies where terrorist groups are glorified does someone need to attend before he or she either endorses that message or severs ties with a sick movement spouting such bile? Are people who proclaim to be 'pro-Palestinian' allowed to maintain that pretense when they consistently ignore the besieged voices of actual Palestinians, who wish to rid their territory and culture of the Hamas scourge? If the Western 'pro-Palestinian' cause were truly about the best interests of the Palestinian people, these videos would be widely shared within those social media circles. Instead, the amplification of clips like this fall almost exclusively on supporters of Israel:

An incredible scene today in northern Gaza: Palestinian children and women at the anti-Hamas, anti-war protests chanted, "Hamas, out, out!" pic.twitter.com/k6wkABIwLg — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) April 27, 2025



Ask yourself, why? The inescapable and upsetting conclusion that we must once again reach is that the loudest voices "for Palestine" are in fact voices for Hamas. And they're voices for Hamas because their overarching goal is the destruction of the Jewish State -- and in many cases, Western civilization more broadly. They say so openly, including the group led by the Syrian-born supporter of Jihad and sower of chaos at Columbia who's in the process of being removed from the country, over the objections of many Leftists. And what about the proposition that the 'pro-Palestine' crowd simply desires peace, or are "anti-war"? Here's an example of how the media tailors coverage and language in support of that premise:

I’ve attended more than 20 pro-Palestine rallies since October 7, 2023. I’ve gone undercover on two colleges and have visited five campuses to interview organizers.



Here’s the reality of the movement: cheers for Hezbollah and Hamas are common, as are chants to “kill another… pic.twitter.com/mVkSwpVkBe — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 28, 2025



As Reingold notes, the word 'many' is generous. These throngs chant literal terrorist slogans, calling for the ethnic cleansing of the world's lone, tiny Jewish state. They praise terrorist groups, leaders, and "martyrs." They fetishize 'Intifada,' a reference to multiple rounds of violence and murders against Jews. Anyone who genuinely seeks peace, even if they are critical of the Israeli government, would want nothing to do with any of that evil. Within this 'peace' brigade, how many of them ever call for the release of the hostages, or for Hamas to surrender? That would achieve short-term peace instantly. How many endorse a two-state solution in which Palestinians renounce violence, disarm, and agree to live peacefully, while recognizing Israel's right to exist? That would achieve long-term peace. The vile core of the 'pro-Palestinian' movement prioritizing hating Jews ("Zionists" is their replacement word, for public relations purposes) and destroying Israel. They are affirmatively pro-war; they want the Jews to lose. Their Useful Idiot hangers-on either don't know that Palestinians have rejected -- often violently -- every potentially lasting peace accord ever proposed, or they don't care. This mini essay by a Gaza native (and frequent Israel critic), now an Atlantic Council Senior Fellow who detests Hamas and actually wants peace, helps illustrate how broken, brainwashed, or sick these people are:

Don’t humanize Gazans, said the “pro-Palestine” activists! I’ve spent the past few days traveling to different states, speaking to a diverse range of audiences, including college students and other community spaces, about Gaza, the Israel and Palestine conflict, my views and… — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) April 24, 2025

I encountered some horribly pompous, arrogant, ignorant, foolish pro-Hamas “pro-Palestine” individuals who personified everything wrong with the current discourse and embodied why the Western-based Palestinian cause has not been able to achieve anything to impact policy and action...My long engagement session with Mark began with him immediately accusing me of ignoring international law and promoting genocide on behalf of Israel, because I don’t believe in the armed resistance narrative and because I don’t obsess over terminology and adjudicating what’s happening from a legal point of view, given that the result is the same: Gaza is in ruins, half of my family are dead, my people are destroyed, and Hamas is still holding them hostage. Mark was oozing with racism and bigotry, addressing me as if I wasn’t a fellow American and telling me that he doesn’t care about Hamas which he kept saying is merely a foreign group (never mind the fact that this foreign terrorist org has held Americans as hostages) and doesn’t comment on Hamas as an American and a leftist because he only cares about where our tax dollars go with regard to supporting Israel’s war effort. When I pushed him multiple times on Hamas being a despicable terror organization, he kept repeating that people elected them and voted them in, to which I was stunned: This is a form of dehumanizing propaganda that many who are “pro-Israel” share to justify the horrors taking place in Gaza, and it is a statement woefully lacking in accuracy, context or details... This made him look like a classic, clueless, Westerner who lacked the humility to listen to Palestinians and express the slightest of empathy for my losses...



Layla, on the other hand who identified herself as a Palestinian American, was upset with me and came up to me after I had presented to a group and told me that I was very “disrespectful” to the “pro-Palestine” student activist community which I described as being immensely ineffective and unhelpful to the just and urgent Palestinian aspirations. Layla, in typical extremist “pro-Palestine” fashion, ignored all of my critiques of the Israeli government, war effort, military occupation, and the dehumanization of the Palestinian people, reeked of incredible arrogance and self-righteousness, and was extremely visibly pro-Hamas and anti-Israel under the guise of “I am not antisemitic, I am merely anti-Zionist.” ... “Israelis have no business being in Palestine and Hamas is the legitimate government of Gaza and should be respected as such,” screeched Layla who was yelling at me like a Jihadi goblin ready to attack any divergent Palestinian views outside the entrenched narrative. When I pushed Layla on what she thought of October 7th and how disastrous and immoral that decision was by Hamas to start this war, Layla replied with a classic response that many “pro-Palestine” hateful, violent imbeciles respond with: “I am not going to answer your question." As in – I absolutely support October 7th and think it was an act of legitimate resistance, and believe it's wrong to criticize Palestinians when they choose to violently fight back against Israelis...

"This is why the 'pro-Palestine' activism and advocacy movement in the United States and in the Western world is going down the toilet," he added. Speaking of the broken, brainwashed and sick, the nation of Ireland is once again disgracing itself with its Israel hatred -- from dirtbag terrorism enthusiast bands to the government's very top leadership:

The Irish president seems to be spreading misinformation here. If you look at the list-- including that published by *Al Jazeera*, there are a lot of countries not listed, including Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Turkey and more. https://t.co/Rcr2e5grML https://t.co/36G3RVxACk https://t.co/uoKh2VgsVv — Liz Mair (@LizMair) April 27, 2025



I'll leave you with this. I hope these custodians take these psychos and their enablers to the cleaners:

BREAKING: Columbia University janitors who were held hostage during last spring’s violent building takeover are now suing their captors for battery, assault, and conspiracy to violate their civil rights.



The individual protestors who held them hostages are now being sued. pic.twitter.com/GeLI7MfutY — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 26, 2025



Remember, we're told these lowlifes are hiding their faces, storming buildings, destroying property, assaulting staff, and hurling terms like "Jew lovers"...for peace. I'm sure that's how "journalists" like this would frame it:

What else is there to say about the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza war? It’s beyond parody at this point. pic.twitter.com/nH6vK9L5en — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) April 26, 2025