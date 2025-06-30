Mamdani Embraces Racist 'Equity' Scheme, Receives Perfectly Fitting Endorsement

We've already explained why Zohran Mamdani -- a left-wing zealot and rich kid who hates law enforcement and has zero executive experience -- would be a disastrous mayor for New York City. Democratic primary voters, however, disagree. They've made this person their party's nominee for that significant position. They've done so over significant opposition from poor and working-class New Yorkers, most black voters, and a huge majority of Jewish voters. Many people within these groups (and beyond) understandably see him as a threat to public safety with unrealistic-to-ruinous economic proposals. His "plan" to finance his blizzard of "free" giveaways is to soak the rich, another group he performatively despises, having come from very comfortable means himself. He openly opposes capitalism and doesn't believe billionaires should exist, so he says he'll punish success to pay for his vast agenda. Of course, none of the math adds up, even if he doesn't chase many successful people and businesses right out of the city, if he wins. He may drive billionaires out of his city, thus crushing his already-impossible "tax the rich" revenue fantasies. People are already crafting their exit strategies.

This, meanwhile, is taking woke warrior status to new, illegal levels:

Naked racial discrimination. In other words, "equity" in action. He's doubling down. It's what radicals do. The New York Times editorial board tried to warn their fellow leftists about going down this route. The voters ignored them. The New York Post fell into rare alignment with the Times, but that didn't make a difference either. Neither did a stark and salient warning from the Chicago Tribune's editors, whose city is already being harmed by a very unpopular left-wing extremist mayor. I'm not sure another editorial board piling on will do any good at all, as journalists continue to be reminded how little clout they have left with people on the Right and Left:

NYT + NYP teamed up against Mamdani in editorials. The Chicago Tribune chimed in with a relevant warning from their backyard. Voters didn’t know or care at all. I don’t disagree with the message here, but the idea that WaPo piling on will change one thing is highly dubious. pic.twitter.com/DwSGIH3Ayx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 28, 2025

The Dirtbag Coalition's very worst people are, entirely predictably, boosting and rallying around Mamdani:

"Meanwhile, Mamdani’s political director, Julian Gerson, has voiced sympathy for Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of a health-care executive in Manhattan last year — arguing that he “is adored not only because he dared to target a leader of one of the most vile, self-enriching… — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) June 26, 2025

NEW: Zohran Mamdani’s path to power was helped each step of the way by jihad-sympathizing antisemite Linda Sarsour. They’re longtime friends & collaborated on anti-Israel activism repeatedly, he campaigned with her in his assembly & mayor races, and more…https://t.co/6bJJNbjqKh — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 28, 2025

Jamaal Bowman calls on “every American” to support Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/O6LAcGEHr3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2025

Appropriately enough, Bowman was thrown out of Congress by voters due to his anti-Semitic bigotry (he voted against a resolution condemning October 7th and Hamas while denying the sexual assault of Israeli women), his deranged radicalism, and his embarrassing, unlawful conduct. Mamdani is cut from the same cloth when it comes to terror-sympathizing hatred of the Jewish state, views that are far outside the American mainstream, and penchant for getting arrested. Is there any chance of beating this guy in a general election? Mamdani has the inside track to winning, having secured the Democratic nomination in a very blue city. But he'll almost certainly win if the sizable anti-Mamdani coalition is fractured among several candidates:

Defeating Mamdani would likely require *one* major alternative on the ballot/actively campaigning. Adams + Sliwa + Cuomo all duking it out all but guarantees that Mamdani (already a clear favorite) wins. The general election is not ranked choice. pic.twitter.com/pQ9ztOhWfA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 26, 2025

Adams, running for re-election, likely has the best shot, though I'm open to persuasion otherwise. But the disgraced and odious Andrew Cuomo will apparently insist on remaining on the ballot, despite having just been rejected by voters. And the long shot Republican nominee, a public safety advocate and talk radio host, also defiantly says he won't leave the race. Unless things change, Mamdani will remain the overwhelming favorite heading into November. I'll leave you with this: