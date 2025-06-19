Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for re-election next year. She may be vulnerable to primary challenges within her party, and some polls show Republicans within striking distance of her in the general election setting. She underperformed in 2022, when former Congressman and current EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin gave her all she could handle. At a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, Hochul demonstrated her ignorance about a string of heinous crimes committed by illegal immigrants who were shielded and protected by her reckless 'sanctuary' policies. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who may run for governor in 2026, made the most of her questioning period with Hochul, who inadvertently vindicated Stefanik by trying to excuse her own lack of familiarity with the high-profile crimes by saying there are "many cases" of serious offenses being committed by illegal immigrants in New York. Yes, that's the point, governor:

At 1:50, Hochul says “there are many cases…” Yes, governor, that’s the point. https://t.co/AOeDCIZI65 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 12, 2025



Hochul, a useless political weather vane who has at times tried to sound more reasonable on immigration, reversing her own previous virtue-signaling pronouncements, is now toggling back into pro-illegal immigration extremism because that's what her party's base is demanding. "Resistance," and all that. And this is its latest manifestation of Hochul's resistance, courtesy of the state's taxpayers:

Taxpayer funded legal services for illegal immigrants in NY https://t.co/gBE5j5GXoY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2025



Great timing and instincts as usual, Kathy:

A top federal prosecutor in NY was chased by a knife-wielding illegal immigrant: https://t.co/mvRF2o8Rwm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 18, 2025



Meanwhile, the Comptroller of New York City, who's running unsuccessfully for mayor, deliberately got himself arrested this week by obstructing ICE:

Based off this video, this is pretty blatant interference w/ ICE by Landers. You can see him locking arms w/ ICE's target, and he refuses to let go, saying he wants to see a judicial warrant first. ICE does not need a judicial warrant to make an arrest, nor would they have to… https://t.co/c3chuAS6YA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 17, 2025

2024 election results in a photo https://t.co/WNp8K7zS43 — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 17, 2025



Performatively getting cuffed is the new hotness among elected Democrats. Expect to see more of it, especially when the media covers their behavior this way:

New media term for the crime that is obstruction just dropped. https://t.co/jVT8dezAPa pic.twitter.com/ikVGrOkzPQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 17, 2025



Brad Lander was "arrested while visiting an immigration court." He literally interfered in a federal enforcement operation and physically resisted officers. Senator Waterworks Padilla was "forcibly removed from a DHS press conference in Los Angeles." Yes, after he barged in, interrupted the Secretary, charged toward her while raising his voice, and physically resisted her security. Even CNN and CBS analysts sided with the actions of Sec. Noem's detail. The Congresspeople in question were indicted based on video evidence. The Mayor of Newark was not merely "protesting outside an ICE facility." He entered it, unlawfully. Democrats want to show that they're "fighting," and most of the "news" media are on their team. The dramatic arrests are highly incentivized within this structure, especially among politicians and journalists who belong to the Theater Kid Party. Again, we're going to get more of it. But laws exist, and this observation is both sound and amusing:

It’s really helpful that every Democrat politician in existence posted “no one is above the law” last year so when they get arrested, we can just bump their own statements. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2025



More relevant snark:

I think the responsible thing for ICE facilities would be to have one area where immigrants could be processed without commotion and a separate area for Democrats who want to get arrested on camera. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 17, 2025



They don't actually believe "no one is above the law," but that was a snappy anti-Trump slogan that they all chanted in unison for awhile. But they certainly believe that they should be. Rules of law, not rule of law. I'll leave you with yet another example of the outcomes pro-illegal immigration non-enforcement and 'sanctuary' policies deliver for communities (this one from Tim Walz country), and another reminder that the Biden border crisis was entirely a policy choice:

‘Minnesota Dad’ assaults federal officer



We've hit the jackpot with this one:



Illegal immigrant (Guatemala)

Convicted sex offender (felony)

Victim was his16-year-old stepdaughter

ICE detainer denied



Where do the rest of us go for "sanctuary"?https://t.co/5tgWJQrPf6 — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) June 18, 2025

NEW: @CBP just released May Monthly Border Numbers with a stunning ZERO illegal border crossers released into the US compared to more than 62,000 in May 2024… Additionally another 93% decrease year to year on border crossers btwn ports of entry https://t.co/h6P9RMwNqs — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 17, 2025