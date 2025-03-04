Another Democrat Narrative Bites the Dust

Throughout the presidential campaign -- even dating back to before President Biden was forced out of the race, and the primary elections were nullified -- Democrats possessed exactly one talking point on the border crisis. In the face of ten million illegal border crossings over the span of four years, entirely due to policy choices by the ruling party, the incumbents endlessly blamed the failure of a Senate bill as the scapegoat for the unprecedented crisis of their creation. We addressed that legislation on the merits at the time. On a political level, the whole proposition was a bad faith exercise by the Biden administration and their allies. They allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood into our country, facilitating their release into cities and communities from coast to coast, then waiting until a presidential election year to endorse a deeply flawed bill as the "solution." Many of us pointed out, again and again, that a huge percentage of the problem could be rectified by simply re-implementing many of the successful Trump-era policies Team Biden had immediately canceled upon entering office, entirely for political reasons. They refused to do so.

Instead, they intentionally presided over a years-long disaster, only to cynically point to a dead-on-arrival bill as their pre-election fig leaf. Biden, then Harris, blamed Trump for opposing the measure, thus attempting to flip responsibility for the border onto him and the Republicans. They'd rather have this as a campaign issue than fix the problem, they asserted, literally every single time they were asked about their own failures on this front. Fortunately, that thin gruel and weak spin failed with voters. Trump built an enormous lead on the subject of illegal immigration, and his aggressive policies now enjoy strong support, very much including mass deportations:

CBS Poll: 64% of Americans believe Trump's policies are reducing migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border.

Trump Deportation program approval



🟢 Approve: 59% (+18)

🔴 Disapprove: 41%



• White: 65-35 (+30)

• Black: 48-52 (-4)

• Hispanic: 50-50 (=) pic.twitter.com/rVDAfVrFTG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 2, 2025



How is the Biden-Harris-DNC line -- that only a Congressional bill was capable of reversing the catastrophe they'd unleashed through executive actions and enforcement decisions -- holding up, just weeks into the new Trump administration? Very, very poorly. It was a lie all along, and the results now prove it. Border Czar Tom Homan laid out some of the statistics on my radio program last week, including quantifying the plummeting encounters and got-aways numbers. Even 'mainstream' 'news' media outlets can't avoid the data:

The number of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in President Trump's first full month in office plunged to a level not seen in at least 25 years, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/GkwwjeOvtI — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2025



The Trump administration succinctly summarized the new state of play, and the state of Democrats' favorite talking point, in one tweet:

Illegal southern border encounters:



Feb 2022: 166,010

Feb 2023: 156,630

Feb 2024: 189,913

Feb 2025: 8,326



What was that about "needing a bill" again? 🤔 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 3, 2025



There has been no major legislation passed in this realm since the new Congress took over, with the Laken Riley Act simply adding a mechanism for expediting the removal of criminal aliens, rather than implementing border security enhancements. All of the changes have come via President Trump and his administration pulling a 180 from the Biden-Harris era policies. Getting really tough, and advertising the toughness -- loudly. The outcome? From Biden's final February as president to Trump's first full month in office this term, border encounters are down 96 percent. Indeed: What was that about "needing a bill," again? The last administration could have achieved all or most of these results if they'd wanted to. They did not want to. That's the inescapable reality. I'll leave you with a new example of what the pro-illegal immigration Resistance, including within the 'news' media, has been reduced to:

