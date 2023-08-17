Is It Actually True That Joe and Hunter Biden Were Not 'in Business' Together?

We've written on multiple occasions about the White House's shifting line on Joe Biden's involvement in his son's foreign business dealings. As a candidate, Joe Biden comprehensively denied any knowledge, involvement, or conversations about any of it. "I have never discussed with my son, or brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their business -- period," he said, in his most sweeping denial. It has since emerged that this was false. Joe Biden was on at least 20 phone calls with Hunter Biden and his overseas business partners, according to testimony from longtime associate Devon Archer. 'The Big Guy' also attended various functions and dinners with Hunter's foreign connections in person, as well. Archer called it "categorically false" that Joe Biden had no role or knowledge of Hunter's dealings, noting that the now-president "was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners." This echoes multiple statements by another major player in the Biden's business orbit, Tony Bobulinski.

No longer able to cling to the brazen lie that he knew absolutely nothing, and never discussed anything with anyone about any of it ever, President Biden and his team have now altered the talking point to assert that he was never "in business" with his son, and that during the many meetings and phone calls we've learned about, business was never discussed. They would instead talk about subjects such as the weather and fishing, they tell us. There are numerous reasons not to believe this, including the allegation Joe Biden fielded a phone call from Hunter and his million-dollar-per-year employers at the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, resulting in another call (Hunter "stepped away" to place it), in which business presumably was very much discussed. The end result of that lobbying effort, according to the FBI source, was the firing of a prosecutor in Ukraine -- which Burisma executives wanted desperately, and which then-Vice President Joe Biden (in charge of US-Ukraine policy at the time) personally arranged. This direct quid-pro-quo bribery allegation has not been proven, but multiple elements of the surrounding story have been corroborated. It's at the very least a credible claim. And then there's this, which we highlighted earlier in the week:

REMINDER: This is an exchange between two of Hunter Biden’s business partners talking about how it is FORBIDDEN to mention Joe Biden’s involvement over text or email. pic.twitter.com/t8gJV2tCsM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2023





It seems highly relevant that two Biden business associates messaged each other about the family's "paranoid" rule against mentioning "Joe being involved" beyond face-to-face settings, no? If Joe was involved, as they say, and if it was not permitted to mention this fact in writing, would that not strongly suggest that Joe Biden was, in fact, "in business" with members of his family? Have the authenticity of those messages been called into question or refuted? Furthermore, if Joe Biden -- aka 'the Big Guy' -- really did have a percentage of foreign cash flowing into the family being "held" for him by Hunter, would that not constitute being "in business," too? And there's also this:

Previous Hunter Biden texts and emails indicate that Hunter was literally paying his dad's bills -- from home renovations to his literal cell phone bill -- while Joe was VP. The direct payments are out in the open for all to see: https://t.co/XHKt9jiAxJ https://t.co/p0Bdi5HeMX — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 9, 2023

A 2018 text message from Hunter Biden in which he claimed to have paid his father's bills for more than a decade suggests further evidence of the first family's corruption, House Republicans say. In a text thread with his assistant, Katie Dodge, Hunter wrote that his Wells Fargo account "shut me out again." "Too many cooks in the kitchen," he wrote on April 12, 2018. "Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too. What do you need? I’m going to bank in a few. Need to verify identity in person."...Hunter Biden then instructed Dodge to put the payment on both his debit card and his "Wells Fargo credit line." "My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric [Schwerin] have paid for past 11 years," Hunter wrote...It’s not clear whether Hunter was claiming to have a shared AT&T account or a shared Wells Fargo account with his father.



The White House declined to clarify when reached by Fox News Digital. But the texts show some combining of Hunter’s and Biden’s finances... A 2010 email from Schwerin, Hunter Biden's longtime business partner, said he was transferring funds from Biden’s tax refund check into Hunter’s account because "he owes it to you." A 2016 email from Schwerin to Hunter indicated that Hunter was expected to pay an AT&T bill in the amount of $190 for "JRB." A 2019 text from Hunter to his daughter, Naomi, said the elder Biden forced him to fork over half of his salary. "I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry unlike Pop I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote.

Click through and see images of the text messages themselves. Is it possible that Hunter was exaggerating in some of them? Sure. The White House is declining to comment on any of it. If even some of it is true (why would Schwerin, the business partner, or Dodge, the assistant, be lying?) this is evidence of at least some degree of financial co-mingling between father and son while the latter was operating the family business scheme. There's also the matter of tens of millions of foreign dollars flowing to nine different members of the Biden family, often through shell corporations, according to bank records. On a separate but related noted, don't forget about the art sale scheme. The White House assured us that the identities of those who purchased Hunter Biden's art (for an estimated at $1.3 million) would be known to neither the White House nor the younger Biden. As Business Insider recently reported, that pledge has been violated twice over -- and one of the wealthy art patrons just happens to be a major Democratic donor who ended up landing a prized slot on a prestigious federal commission, courtesy of the Biden administration.

To recap: We have evidence that people connected to the Biden family enterprise were instructed not to mention Joe Biden's involvement in writing. We have evidence that a portion of the proceeds of at least one deal with a Chinese company was held for Joe Biden, with millions of dollars from various dealings landing in multiple relatives' bank accounts. We have evidence that Hunter Biden was paying bills for his father, presumably using proceeds from the "business" -- Joe's known contributions to which entailed repeatedly demonstrating the access to power that people could effectively purchase by hiring his blood relatives for large sums of money. We have evidence that someone who paid a ludicrous amount of money for his the president's son's artwork magically wound up with a coveted seat on a federal board. Devon Archer testified that the whole Biden business model is centered around "the brand," and that "the brand" is Joe Biden. Short of hanging up a sign that reads, "Biden & Son Influence Peddling LLC, Inquire Within," how much more obvious could this be? Increasingly, the question is not how someone could describe this arrangement as the Bidens being "in business" together. The question is how someone could not.