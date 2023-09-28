Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese Money

By now you're likely aware that Hunter Biden listed his father's Delaware home as the 'beneficiary address' in the process of receiving two wire transfers, totally more than $250,000, from Beijing in 2019. Fox News Digital published the scoop on Wednesday, writing that "the first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin. The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role." We'll return to the role of Mr. Li below. There's also this significant detail: "The beneficiary for the wires is listed as Robert Hunter Biden, with the address "1209 Barley Mill Rd." In Wilmington, Delaware. That address is the main residence for Joe Biden."

Would this be even more 'no evidence' of Joe Biden being intertwined with his son's various overseas business dealings? The White House, having abandoned previous talking points Biden had dishonestly advanced about his knowledge and involvement in this family enrichment scheme, recently shifted to claiming that the elder and younger Bidens were not "in business" together. I've argued that quite a lot of evidence suggests otherwise. Much has been made about Joe Biden's false, categorical denials on this front (eg "I have never discussed with my son, or brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their business, period") which have blown up in his face. But there was also this lie, told to the American people from a 2020 presidential debate stage (Biden also used the 2020 debates to broadcast his false 'Russian disinformation' spin about his son's authentic and damning laptop):

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, uh, what are you talking about? China…Nobody else has made money from China.”



Biden told this lie shortly after his son was wired $260k from China, with Joe's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address. pic.twitter.com/pWNaugmItq — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 27, 2023



Biden flatly denied that Hunter had made money from China, saying that the 'only' person who had done so was Donald Trump. In fact, bank records show that Hunter and Jim (Joe's brother) Biden had made money from China. Millions of dollars worth, some of which was allegedly 'held for the Big Guy,' according to Biden family emails. Hunter had even drummed up business in China after flying to that country with his father aboard Air Force Two, when Joe Biden was Vice President. The Washington Post fact-checker eventually slapped a Four Pinocchios rating on Biden's debate assertion, albeit nearly three years after he made it. We now know that a little over a year prior to the presidential debate in question, Joe Biden's son received $260,000 in wire payments from Beijing, and listed the home address of the man who later denied all of it on national television as the 'beneficiary address.' That's quite something. Then there's this, from Hunter Biden:

🚨FLASHBACK🚨



In October 2019, Hunter Biden said he hadn't made "one cent" from his business deal with Chinese national Jonathan Li.



But in August 2019, Li wired $250,000 to Hunter with Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.



If Hunter didn't make a cent… pic.twitter.com/2rZMEeGQis — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 27, 2023



In response to a question about then-President Trump making (overstated) accusations about Hunter Biden's cash pipeline from China, the now-president's son told ABC News that such claims "literally [have] no basis in fact, in any way." He was asked the follow-up question, "have you received any money from that business dealing, at all?" Response: "No. Not one cent." But just months earlier, he received more than a quarter-million dollars from that very same Chinese business partner. Speaking of whom, don't forget this background context regarding Jonathan Li's relationship with the Bidens:

The $250K payment came from Jonathan Li



Li is the same businessman who met VP Biden in 2013



Guess who arranged the meeting? Hunter Biden https://t.co/Hc6bKVA7Eg — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 26, 2023

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, scheduled an encounter between a powerful Chinese businessman he was working with and his father, then vice president, during a 2013 diplomatic trip, a new report alleges. When Joe Biden flew to Beijing, China, for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hunter Biden insisted that he join both his father and daughter, Finnegan Biden, then 13, on the trip, according to The New Yorker. After he arrived in the country, Hunter Biden, 49, arranged for Jonathan Li, who ran Chinese private-equity fund Bohai Capital, and worked as a business partner with Hunter Biden, to shake his father's hand in the lobby of his hotel. Hunter Biden and Li then met privately. The meeting raised questions of impropriety considering Joe Biden's position of power at the time. But Hunter Biden dismissed such concerns.

It seems as though this demonstrated access in 2013 to 'the Big Guy' -- also known as 'the Brand,' and the whole business model -- helped deepen a business relationship that proved beneficial for years to come, considering that Li was still sending large sums of money to Hunter in 2019. To repeat, the demonstrated access was the core of the business, per Biden associates. All that 'no evidence' keeps mounting, doesn't it? Maybe Hunter will try to claim his subsequent interview assertion wasn't technically a lie because the six-figure 2019 payment didn't specifically from that specific business dealing, years earlier. I'm not sure that spin will fly, given the distinct impression he left with his responses to ABC's questions, especially when coupled with his father's outright falsehood that Hunter had never received any money from China at all.

Some Biden apologists are insisting that the Biden 'beneficiary address' doesn't matter because there's no proof Joe knew about that, and that Hunter wasn't necessarily living there anyway. If he wasn't living there, why list that address on the forms? After all, we know Hunter spent a lot of time at that location, certainly overlapping with Joe Biden's classified documents scandal -- about which Biden and his team were far less than forthcoming and honest, and an investigation into which has reportedly expanded in recent days:

BREAKING: The federal probe into Pres. Biden's handling of classified documents prior to becoming president has grown into a sprawling investigation, sources say.



Several sources estimated that as many as 100 witnesses have already been interviewed, with interviews conducted as… pic.twitter.com/cKufCuipBh — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2023



ABC's sources say these interviews suggest Biden's unlawful possession and retention of dozens of classified documents (yes, Trump has a bigger problem on his hands in this overall realm) was "more likely a mistake than a criminal act." But having the illegal documents is unto itself an illegal act. In any case, if you're trying to keep track, we are following the family enrichment scandal, the alleged investigation interference/cover-up scandal, and the classified materials scandal (plus the long-forgotten cocaine scandal, which happened to coincide with a period when the president's son made an extended stay at the White House). When next fall rolls around, Joe Biden still be cooing about how "character and decency are on the ballot"? Or has that narrative expired?