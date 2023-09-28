Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the...
House Judiciary Details Impeachment Inquiry Scope Ahead of First Hearing
New Text Message Shows Joe Biden's 'Work' With Hunter Was 'the Usual'
Why Hunter Biden's Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Is Hilarious
Here's What Happened to That Virginia Dem's Poll Numbers After Her Sex Video...
Seven Wild Moments From the Second GOP Debate
Biden Campaign Is Now Using This Clip of DeSantis From GOP Debate
Former J6 Prosecutor Is Now a Stabbing Suspect
Christie Unveils New Nickname for Trump. The Former President Responds.
Burgum: The UAW Strike Is Against Biden's Green Agenda
There's Another 1-on-1 Debate DeSantis Is Seeking
Chaos Erupted After Tim Scott Went After Ramaswamy During Second GOP Debate
What's Going on in Arizona? 4th in Line Steps in as 'Acting Governor'
Pence's Attempt to Grab Audience's Attention During Second GOP Debate Failed
Tipsheet

Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese Money

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  September 28, 2023 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

By now you're likely aware that Hunter Biden listed his father's Delaware home as the 'beneficiary address' in the process of receiving two wire transfers, totally more than $250,000, from Beijing in 2019.   Fox News Digital published the scoop on Wednesday, writing that "the first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin. The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role."  We'll return to the role of Mr. Li below.  There's also this significant detail: "The beneficiary for the wires is listed as Robert Hunter Biden, with the address "1209 Barley Mill Rd." In Wilmington, Delaware. That address is the main residence for Joe Biden."  

Advertisement

Would this be even more 'no evidence' of Joe Biden being intertwined with his son's various overseas business dealings?  The White House, having abandoned previous talking points Biden had dishonestly advanced about his knowledge and involvement in this family enrichment scheme, recently shifted to claiming that the elder and younger Bidens were not "in business" together.  I've argued that quite a lot of evidence suggests otherwise.  Much has been made about Joe Biden's false, categorical denials on this front (eg "I have never discussed with my son, or brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their business, period") which have blown up in his face.  But there was also this lie, told to the American people from a 2020 presidential debate stage (Biden also used the 2020 debates to broadcast his false 'Russian disinformation' spin about his son's authentic and damning laptop):


Biden flatly denied that Hunter had made money from China, saying that the 'only' person who had done so was Donald Trump. In fact, bank records show that Hunter and Jim (Joe's brother) Biden had made money from China.  Millions of dollars worth, some of which was allegedly 'held for the Big Guy,' according to Biden family emails.  Hunter had even drummed up business in China after flying to that country with his father aboard Air Force Two, when Joe Biden was Vice President.  The Washington Post fact-checker eventually slapped a Four Pinocchios rating on Biden's debate assertion, albeit nearly three years after he made it.  We now know that a little over a year prior to the presidential debate in question, Joe Biden's son received $260,000 in wire payments from Beijing, and listed the home address of the man who later denied all of it on national television as the 'beneficiary address.'  That's quite something.  Then there's this, from Hunter Biden:

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement


In response to a question about then-President Trump making (overstated) accusations about Hunter Biden's cash pipeline from China, the now-president's son told ABC News that such claims "literally [have] no basis in fact, in any way." He was asked the follow-up question, "have you received any money from that business dealing, at all?" Response: "No. Not one cent." But just months earlier, he received more than a quarter-million dollars from that very same Chinese business partner. Speaking of whom, don't forget this background context regarding Jonathan Li's relationship with the Bidens:

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, scheduled an encounter between a powerful Chinese businessman he was working with and his father, then vice president, during a 2013 diplomatic trip, a new report alleges. When Joe Biden flew to Beijing, China, for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Hunter Biden insisted that he join both his father and daughter, Finnegan Biden, then 13, on the trip, according to The New Yorker.  After he arrived in the country, Hunter Biden, 49, arranged for Jonathan Li, who ran Chinese private-equity fund Bohai Capital, and worked as a business partner with Hunter Biden, to shake his father's hand in the lobby of his hotel. Hunter Biden and Li then met privately. The meeting raised questions of impropriety considering Joe Biden's position of power at the time. But Hunter Biden dismissed such concerns.

Advertisement

It seems as though this demonstrated access in 2013 to 'the Big Guy' -- also known as 'the Brand,' and the whole business model -- helped deepen a business relationship that proved beneficial for years to come, considering that Li was still sending large sums of money to Hunter in 2019.  To repeat, the demonstrated access was the core of the business, per Biden associates.  All that 'no evidence' keeps mounting, doesn't it?  Maybe Hunter will try to claim his subsequent interview assertion wasn't technically a lie because the six-figure 2019 payment didn't specifically from that specific business dealing, years earlier.  I'm not sure that spin will fly, given the distinct impression he left with his responses to ABC's questions, especially when coupled with his father's outright falsehood that Hunter had never received any money from China at all.  

Some Biden apologists are insisting that the Biden 'beneficiary address' doesn't matter because there's no proof Joe knew about that, and that Hunter wasn't necessarily living there anyway.  If he wasn't living there, why list that address on the forms?  After all, we know Hunter spent a lot of time at that location, certainly overlapping with Joe Biden's classified documents scandal -- about which Biden and his team were far less than forthcoming and honest, and an investigation into which has reportedly expanded in recent days:

Advertisement


ABC's sources say these interviews suggest Biden's unlawful possession and retention of dozens of classified documents (yes, Trump has a bigger problem on his hands in this overall realm) was "more likely a mistake than a criminal act."  But having the illegal documents is unto itself an illegal act.  In any case, if you're trying to keep track, we are following the family enrichment scandal, the alleged investigation interference/cover-up scandal, and the classified materials scandal (plus the long-forgotten cocaine scandal, which happened to coincide with a period when the president's son made an extended stay at the White House).  When next fall rolls around, Joe Biden still be cooing about how "character and decency are on the ballot"?  Or has that narrative expired?

 

Tags: CHINA CORRUPTION LIES JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
A Nation That Won’t Take Risks Risks Everything Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's Why the DOJ Dragged Its Feet on Charging Hunter Biden? Matt Vespa
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime in Cities Guy Benson
More of This, Please Derek Hunter
Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the Border Crisis Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement