The FBI’s Final Humiliation Came on New Year’s Day

I’ll keep this simple: Screw the FBI. I know this is an evergreen sentiment, especially since they’ve become Joe Biden and the Democrats’ personal Gestapo. Still, once again, they opted to hide behind the seal of those FED jackets as if it means anything with their political shenanigans. Until Donald Trump and God-willing Kash Patel and Pam Bondi clean house, no one should trust a word they say, especially on the recent terrorist attacks.

FBI, we don’t need letters or statements. We need you to shut the hell up because I don’t know if you’ve noticed, the people voted to gut your departments of the cancers that turned this institution into a Chinese fire drill. What happened on New Year’s Day in New Orleans was a terrorist attack. Who the hell is this agent that said otherwise.

UNREAL: FBI special agent says the New Orleans 'event' is not a 'terrorist event'.



Sure seems like an "event."



Paging @Kash_Patel to the scene, please.

pic.twitter.com/Ss25c7VWJZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, drove his Ford truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street and then opened fire on bystanders before being gunned down by police. He killed 15 people—all in the name of ISIS whom he pledged allegiance in recently discovered videos.

In Nevada, the Tesla cybertruck bomber in Las Vegas intentionally loaded that vehicle with firework mortars and gasoline. Blessedly, he only killed himself outside of the Trump Hotel, though several others were injured.

Are they linked? Well, the FBI says New Orleans wasn’t terror-related, but they know for sure this cybertruck dude was an isolated incident.

I don’t know if this makes me a conspiracy theorist, but when the FBI says they don’t know what happened with respect to an apparent terrorist attack, but they are pretty sure the perpetrator acted alone, I tend to not trust them.



Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/PBb6rZiKfa — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 2, 2025

Go to hell, guys. Turn in your papers because the mentally invalid are going to get tossed, as they should.