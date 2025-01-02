The FBI’s Final Humiliation Came on New Year’s Day

How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2025 1:15 AM
I’ll keep this simple: Screw the FBI. I know this is an evergreen sentiment, especially since they’ve become Joe Biden and the Democrats’ personal Gestapo. Still, once again, they opted to hide behind the seal of those FED jackets as if it means anything with their political shenanigans. Until Donald Trump and God-willing Kash Patel and Pam Bondi clean house, no one should trust a word they say, especially on the recent terrorist attacks.  

FBI, we don’t need letters or statements. We need you to shut the hell up because I don’t know if you’ve noticed, the people voted to gut your departments of the cancers that turned this institution into a Chinese fire drill. What happened on New Year’s Day in New Orleans was a terrorist attack. Who the hell is this agent that said otherwise. 

Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, drove his Ford truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street and then opened fire on bystanders before being gunned down by police. He killed 15 people—all in the name of ISIS whom he pledged allegiance in recently discovered videos. 

In Nevada, the Tesla cybertruck bomber in Las Vegas intentionally loaded that vehicle with firework mortars and gasoline. Blessedly, he only killed himself outside of the Trump Hotel, though several others were injured. 

Are they linked? Well, the FBI says New Orleans wasn’t terror-related, but they know for sure this cybertruck dude was an isolated incident.

Go to hell, guys. Turn in your papers because the mentally invalid are going to get tossed, as they should.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

