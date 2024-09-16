We Have to Talk About Friday's Kamala Interview

This is sure to be overtaken by the second failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump in the span of just three months, but it merits additional scrutiny, beyond Sarah's thorough coverage over the weekend. On Friday evening, the first televised solo interview of Kamala Harris aired on a local ABC station in Philadelphia. Yes, the first and only TV interview featuring just Kamala Harris as her party's presidential candidate thus far took place in mid-September, about a month-and-a-half after Joe Biden was driven out of the race. And it was conducted by a local reporter. It aired on a Friday evening, and it was heavily edited prior to being broadcast. Harris was deeply rehearsed ahead of her debate performance last week, and she faced virtually no pointed follow-up questions in her only other televised interview, alongside her running mate. The questions posed to her on Friday were not terribly complicated or tricky, but she struggled mightily to answer, leaning often on prepared platitudes she'd already deployed at the debate. We learned almost nothing about Harris or her plans in the aforementioned CNN interview, or at that debate.

We again learned nothing of substance in the Philly interview, but the exchange was nevertheless unintentionally instructive. Overwhelmed, cringey, evasive Kamala Harris made a comeback, serving up patented word salads. The reason her team is clearly avoiding interviews came, once again, into very clear focus. Take the candidate's response to a simple question about lowering costs. Harris' Senate tie-breaking votes as Vice President guaranteed the passage of trillions of dollars' worth of inflation-fueling spending, which have driven prices up 20 percent -- and her proposed "solutions" are regurgitations of ruinous, failed ideas about which she has offered no explanations. She was offered a chance to explain how specifically she'd help bring down costs (setting aside her central role in contributing to the problem, and her frequent cheerleading for 'Bidenomics'). This is what she mustered:

Q: How, specifically, will you bring down costs?



Harris: So, here’s my life story… https://t.co/zRw1lPCLbD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 13, 2024



But this is what local viewers actually saw. Incredible:

They cut out a minute and a half of word salad from Kamala and then clipped in a completely different part of the interview.



Astonishing. https://t.co/6p5lgbXNK2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2024



Now look at this nothingness, after she's asked how she's different from Biden. The real answer is that while she's co-piloted his unpopular presidency, she's dramatically to Biden's left on nearly everything. She's currently pretending that's not the case -- again, without any explanation of her endless phony flip-flops on her many stated positions. So we get this vacant, meaningless nonsense:

Reporter: How are you different from Joe Biden?



Kamala: *Nervously repeats herself and fails to explain how she’s different from Joe Biden* pic.twitter.com/ALh0vE5aZh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Kamala: "My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment and my focus is very much about what we need to do over the next 10-20 years to catch up to the 21st century around, again, capacity, but also challenges."pic.twitter.com/0yaM9XDKtY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2024



"For example" was doing a lot of work there. She was asked to diagnose and speak to Trump's appeal to so many voters, and to offer a message to those who share his values, but may be open to voting another way. Her reply was a mishmash of unresponsive lines she'd memorized for the debate. There's a reason why these clips were eagerly shared by the Trump campaign:

“What do you understand [President Trump's] appeal to be and how do you speak to his voters?”



KAMALA: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/66jQazkjRo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024



She looks tentative, nervous, and not at all confident in her ability to simply directly address questions put to her. Her replies exude inadequacy. And these are not exactly earth-shattering or hard-hitting questions. I'd love to see her really challenged, for example, on this (content warning for language):

Kamala Harris just got hit with the biggest fact check in human history pic.twitter.com/LDeniMIO88 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 13, 2024



A Harris surrogate had absolutely nothing when confronted with the facts:

Martha Raddatz fact checks Kamala’s lies that not one member of US military is currently in active duty in a combat zone



Massachusetts Gov Healey’s response?



“Kamala Harris in contrast to D. Trump demonstrated herself to be Commander in Chief”



Democrats are shameless liars pic.twitter.com/g5bafchhVD — LogicForAll (@ebelotseNYC) September 15, 2024



It should have been Harris answering for her own blatant, insulting falsehood on the debate stage (one of a significant list, none of which were fact-checked by the moderators on that very same network). But how would she be able to explain her misstatements when she looks terrified fielding relative softballs? No wonder Team Trump aggressively promoted the entire 11-minute interview on social media:

Our newest ad just dropped pic.twitter.com/HGYvK5jNYX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024



I'll leave you with the latest from Tim Walz, who falsely claims to espouse a "mind your own damn business" worldview, demanding that people...not mind their own damn business. He wants people confronting strangers in grocery stores. Actually, make our politics their damn business:

Tim Walz tells voters to approach strangers at the grocery store and have "hard conversation[s]" about the need to vote for the Harris campaign

pic.twitter.com/pd1RDaR7G8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2024



Oh, and here's his wife on the stump:

We need a complete and total shutdown of Midwesterners until we can figure out what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/0fs935dy6x — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 15, 2024



Trying to out-cringe Kamala Harris is a tall order, but Gwen Walz seemed up for the challenge. Given how often Harris talks about 'turning the page' as the incumbent in the race, Republicans might make an ad out of it. Harris asking the country to turn the page, but she is the current page.