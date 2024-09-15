Military Members Fact-Checked Kamala Harris In Brutal Takedown

U.S. military members hit Vice President Kamala Harris with a fact-check after she claimed that “As of today, there is not one member of the United States Military who is in active duty in a combat zone, in any war zone around the world, for the first time this century.”

Advertisement

However, there are currently tens of thousands of U.S. military members who are serving in aggressive regions that are known as combat zones.

In a social media post, a video shows active military service members reacting to Harris’ claim, in which the ABC News’ moderators failed to correct her, accusing the vice president of being “full of lies.”

According to the Department of Defense, 2,500 U.S. military members are in Iraq and about 900 in Syria as part of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve effort. Their mission is to defeat ISIS in designated areas of the two regions.

The video shows a group of military men watching the presidential debate as she claims that there are no U.S. service members overseas.

“So where the f*** are we right now?” The soldiers can be heard saying.

In January, three U.S. soldiers in Jordan were killed by a drone attack from an Iran-aligned group; dozens of others have been wounded in similar strikes, as well.

Kamala Harris just got hit with the biggest fact check in human history pic.twitter.com/LDeniMIO88 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 13, 2024

First, we find out Tim Walz lied about going to war to advance his political career.



Now, we find out Kamala Harris doesn’t know where our troops are deployed.



They are unfit to serve. pic.twitter.com/LT8dlg8iQ4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2024

This was not the only time Harris lied during the debate, and the moderators failed to correct her.

Harris claimed that if elected, former President Donald Trump will implement the 2025 projection—something that the Heritage Foundation, an independent think tank, is pushing.

However, Trump has repeatedly said he wasn’t involved in the project and does not believe in its policies.

Another lie the vice president told was about fracking.

“I have not banned fracking as vice president of the United States, and in fact, I was the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which opened new leases for fracking,” she said.

However, in 2019, Harris told CNN, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” As a senator, she also endorsed the Green New Deal, which included a fracking ban.