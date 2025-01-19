Watch the Cringe-Worthy Moment That Has Everyone Talking About AG Merrick Garland

Outgoing and disgraced Attorney General Merrick Garland was roasted online by social media users after a cringeworthy video of him leaving the Department of Justice for the last time went viral.

On Friday, Garland walked down the hallways of the DOJ building, greeted by cheers and applause from department staff and other government officials lining the walls. However, critics called the move “pathetic” and “disgraceful.”

Merrick Garland has left @TheJusticeDept for the FINAL TIME.



His DOJ attacked concerned parents.

His DOJ attacked religious Catholics.

His DOJ attacked political opponents.

His DOJ was unprecedentedly weaponized.



This disgraceful era of brazen political lawfare is FINALLY OVER. pic.twitter.com/AQgZ6lfWEE — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 18, 2025

Good riddance! Now time for Pam Bondi to investigate and prosecute! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 18, 2025

That's why everyone was clapping. If I was there, I'd be clapping, too. Finally gone. I hope he's ready for jail. 🤭 — Joseph Swanson (@JosephSwan68860) January 18, 2025

And the trained seals clapping. — Checkmatekingtwo (@sgtgrmpa) January 18, 2025

Pam Bondi needs to watch every second of this video and fire every single one of the seals clapping for Merrick Garland as he leaves



Anyone supporting the most corrupt AG in history cannot be trusted.



Fire them all. pic.twitter.com/zYHRMMhzUa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 17, 2025

The Trump administration is going to be very busy cleaning our the corruption — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 17, 2025

Garland had been under scrutiny by Republicans for weaponizing the DOJ and having selective enforcement of the law, particularly regarding the January 6th Capitol riot, his handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, and his focus on labeling concerned parents at school board meetings as "domestic terrorists.” His actions revealed a clear left-wing bias and a lack of impartiality, failing to address concerns of FBI overreach. Moreover, his refusal to tackle apparent political corruption undermines his ability to serve as an unbiased law enforcement leader. Garland’s position as an attorney general eroded the public’s trust in the DOJ and failed to ensure that justice would be equal to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.