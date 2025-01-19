Oh, So That's What Hamas Did on the Eve of the Ceasefire Deal...
Watch the Cringe-Worthy Moment That Has Everyone Talking About AG Merrick Garland

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 19, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Outgoing and disgraced Attorney General Merrick Garland was roasted online by social media users after a cringeworthy video of him leaving the Department of Justice for the last time went viral. 

On Friday, Garland walked down the hallways of the DOJ building, greeted by cheers and applause from department staff and other government officials lining the walls. However, critics called the move “pathetic” and “disgraceful.” 

Here Are the Six Ringleaders of the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Vespa
Garland had been under scrutiny by Republicans for weaponizing the DOJ and having selective enforcement of the law, particularly regarding the January 6th Capitol riot, his handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, and his focus on labeling concerned parents at school board meetings as "domestic terrorists.” His actions revealed a clear left-wing bias and a lack of impartiality, failing to address concerns of FBI overreach. Moreover, his refusal to tackle apparent political corruption undermines his ability to serve as an unbiased law enforcement leader. Garland’s position as an attorney general eroded the public’s trust in the DOJ and failed to ensure that justice would be equal to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.

